Top Ranked “CBD HEALTH PODCAST” by DR. THOMAS ROCCO reviews NEW MaxImpact HIGH ABSORPTION CBD

MaxImpact CBD uniquely provides faster and greater overall absorption.
Only 10% of CBD taken is absorbed. MaxImpact offers better absorption and its in human trials with some NIH Funding. The fast acting soft gel is a much better delivery form than tinctures or gummies.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Thomas Rocco, host of the top rated CBD podcast “CBD Health,” released its PodCast/YouTube interview with Supplements With ScienceTM (“SWS”). SWS makes high absorption MaxImpactTM CBD which provides over 3 times more absorption in the first 30 minutes than normal CBD and about 3 time more absorption over all in a dosage period.
Users enjoy faster relief, greater relief, and an affordable price with MaxImpactTM CBD. The flagship product form is a soft gel but the CBD also comes in tincture and topical forms. The soft gels absorb almost as fast as a tincture (starts in 15 minutes) but way easier to take and much more absorbent. The soft gels are also better than gummies: easier to take, has way less sugar and chemicals, not impacted by stomach acids, and starts metabolizing within 15 minutes versus taking 1-2 hours to fully metabolize in the stomach.
CBD is often cited to reportedly help with body pain, joint pain, anxiety, and sleep, but also with workout recovery, headaches, hangovers, and PMS. The science around CBD and how it helps your endocannabinoid system is still very new. It effectively helps your body reach homeo-stasis and allows your body to better help itself. It does not mask nerve receptors and transmitters like most pharmaceuticals. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized CBD as a unregulated supplement but the FDA has issued many reports about many CBD products being mislabeled.
“While CBD is used by many people truly most people don’t realize that only about 10% of CBD taken is absorbed into the body. MaxImpact offers faster and greater overall absorption but also is backed by 6 human trials and some with NIH Funding. The softgel is a better delivery form for most people than tinctures or gummies too.” says Dr. Thomas Rocco, a Surgeon and Medical Director and host of top-rated CBD Health podcast.
According to Harvard Health August 21, 2021 article, titled “The endocannabinoid system (“ECS”): Essential and mysterious”, says Dr Grinspoon, a primary care physician, educator, and cannabis specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, and an instructor at Harvard Medical School, “We are truly at the dawn of an age of discovery of the ECS and the development of new medicines that may help alleviate some of the cruelest diseases that people (and animals) suffer from. I am incredibly excited to see what discoveries await us as we continue to untangle the mysteries of the ECS.”
“Its hard for consumers to assess CBD products with thousands of brands and half the reports, like from FDA, showing poor product quality. MaxImpactTM is a pharma-grade product that is sold directly or through trained and qualified resellers. But truly the best way to assess a CBD product is to simply to try a sample,” says Drew Edwards, Founder and CEO.
“I’ve been wary of using CBD as it's hard to know what product performs well and can you trust them. MaxImpactTM addresses both of these aspects and has helped me and my family and now my friends. Most of us had tried CBD before but MaxImpactTM is clearly the best for relieving serious pain,” says Colleen Sugden, a Naples-based luxury resort property manager.
About Dr. Thomas Rocco and “CBD Health Podcast”
Dr. Thomas Rocco is a surgeon and Host of the top-rated podcast “CBD Health.” Dr Thomas Rocco is currently the Medical Director of a Medical Marijuana Evaluation Center and the Hospice Medical Director for Home and Hospice Visiting Nurse Services in Warwick RI Rhode Island. As part of public service, the Centers offer free medical CBD/THC consultations with emphasis on safe and proper medical marijuana use for their chronic illnesses. His collective platform is Bak2BasicsLLC.
About Supplements With Science LLC
Supplements with Science LLC sells premium high absorption CBD products directly and through resellers. The company is located in Atlanta, Georgia. SWS is also a supporter of cancer recovery patients, as CBD is being increasingly used for pain, including supporting Brides Against Breast Cancer charity and veteran groups for PTSD.
CBD Health Podcast - Review of Max Impact premium high absorption CBD