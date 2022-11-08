Lottery Reports Powerball Delay

The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 remains delayed due to one participating lottery needing additional time to process its sales and play data. Powerball has been in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue.

Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance.

Players should hold onto to their tickets. As soon as the required security procedures are completed by the one outstanding lottery, the drawing can proceed

Thank you to our players for their patience. We look forward to drawing the winning numbers as soon as possible.