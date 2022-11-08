Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,865 in the last 365 days.

Lottery Reports Powerball Delay

The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 remains delayed due to one participating lottery needing additional time to process its sales and play data. Powerball has been in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue. 

Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance.

Players should hold onto to their tickets. As soon as the required security procedures are completed by the one outstanding lottery, the drawing can proceed

Thank you to our players for their patience. We look forward to drawing the winning numbers as soon as possible.

You just read:

Lottery Reports Powerball Delay

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.