The Outlaw Ocean Podcast Releases a Final Episode, “The Spell of the Sea,” Based on Reporting by Journalist Ian Urbina
The ocean is outlaw not because it is inherently good or bad, but because it is a void, like silence is to sound or boredom is to activity.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, The Outlaw Ocean Podcast released its series finale, which shares a more personal and behind-the scenes account of a body of reporting trips mostly done at sea – and how this experience can affect a person, for better and worse.
— Ian Urbina, host of The Outlaw Ocean Podcast
Covering two thirds of the planet, the sea is a workplace for more than 50 million people. The oceans produce half the air we breathe and more than 80 percent of the products we consume travel the seas. Aside from being vital, the oceans are also distinctly fascinating for the universality and peculiarity of mariner culture.
The Outlaw Ocean Podcast series explores this gritty and lawless realm rarely seen, populated by traffickers and smugglers, pirates and mercenaries, wreck thieves and repo men, vigilante conservationists and elusive poachers, seabound abortion providers, clandestine oil dumpers, shackled slaves and cast-adrift stowaways. Created and produced by The Outlaw Ocean Project. From CBC Podcasts and the L.A. Times.
The podcast aims to not merely describe The Outlaw Ocean to our audience with language, but to bring them inside it, through sound, by immersing them in the unforgettable and utterly singular sensory universe of the high seas.
These stories are framed by an extensive series of new studio interviews with Ian Urbina, plus exclusive interviews with additional guests who contribute depth to each episode.
In the final episode, investigative reporter and podcast host Ian Urbina reflects on nearly a decade of reporting on the high seas and explores the primordial lure of the ocean for the human species. The episode also discusses the importance of investigative reporting in a time of clickbait journalism and it makes an argument for immersive storytelling in our era of information overload. Lastly, the episode suggests that if the Outlaw Ocean reporting is to offer any insight about human nature, it tells us about the thin line between civilization and the lack of it – and why better and more governance is essential to the future of our species and the planet.
You can listen to The Outlaw Ocean Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other podcast platforms.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
