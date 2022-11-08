National Nutrition Announces New Partnership with ATP Lab

This partnership with ATP Lab will see 64 new products added to National Nutrition's shelves and will be available both in-store and online.

ORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Nutrition , Canada's largest online retailer of natural health supplements, has announced a new partnership with ATP Lab, a Canadian sports nutrition company making natural, pharmaceutical-grade sports nutrition products.This partnership with ATP Lab will see 64 new products added to National Nutrition's shelves and will be available both in-store and online.Pharmaceutical Grade, Lab Tested Sports ProductsATP Lab produces quality sports nutrition products right here in Canada. Their commitment to quality has earned them respect in the fitness industry, and their products are often recommended by personal trainers.ATP Lab has formulated a unique protein powder, Supreme Beef Protein. This protein is sourced from beef bone broth and hydrolyzed bovine collagen. It’s a clean protein that is free of hormones and antibiotics. This protein is great for people who are looking to build lean muscle mass and reduce body fat. Supreme Beef Protein is a high-quality source of protein, making it a preferred choice among bodybuilders and athletes. The product is also gluten free and non-GMO.ATP Lab's IBCAA is a branched chain amino acid supplement that provides users with a quick energy source. It’s a great product if you are looking to build muscle mass or need an edge during your workout sessions. It dissolves instantly into water, making it a convenient way to supercharge workouts - whether at home or at the gym.ATP Lab products are all pharmaceutical grade and lab tested, making them a trusted choice among personal trainers. ATP Lab tests every raw material to identify its potency and purity, as well as for microbial contaminants, heavy metals, solvent residues and allergens. Herbal ingredients are tested for pesticide compounds. Plus, ATP Lab is putting ‘natural’ into sports nutrition and has championed the hashtag #ArtificialFree in their products.A Wider Selection of Products For SportSince 1996, National Nutrition has been on a mission to offer the most effective products from top-shelf companies. Products that push the boundaries and help National Nutrition's customers meet their health and performance goals.Early on, National Nutrition recognized that movement and exercise is an important pillar of overall wellness and made an effort to stock more products that help support consumers on their fitness journey.This partnership will allow National Nutrition to offer a wider selection of sports nutrition products, including pre-workout and post-workout supplements, protein powders and more. National Nutrition customers can now shop for ATP Lab products either in-store or online, making it convenient to shop for your health."At National Nutrition, we're committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products available," said National Nutrition president and CEO Darren Firth. "Our partnership with ATP Lab will provide our customer base more access to sports nutrition products that are both effective and safe.""We're thrilled to be working with National Nutrition," said Robert Légaré, President of ATP Lab. "Their reach and reputation make them an ideal partner for us." He continues, "We look forward to working with National Nutrition as our brand continues to grow."You can find ATP Lab full selections of products on ATP Lab brand page at NationalNutrition.ca