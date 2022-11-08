Pathways for just and equitable adaptation: A rights-based approach

Eighty-five percent of all people in the world have experienced extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change. These impacts disproportionately affect marginalized and disadvantaged groups, including women, children, persons with disabilities and ethnic minorities. Thus, adapting to the impacts of climate change is no longer a choice, but an urgent priority.

Doing it right will save lives, enhance resilience, and protect human rights. However, human rights considerations are rarely incorporated into National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) that countries are developing as part of their commitments under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The few countries that do mention human rights do so nominally, and not in a way that guides any part of the NAP process. Human rights are “the missing piece” in the NAP planning process, despite the fact that the Paris Agreement requires adaptation to follow “a country-driven, gender-responsive, participatory and fully transparent approach, taking into consideration vulnerable groups, communities and ecosystems….” To ensure that climate change adaptation is truly fair and equitable, and leaves no one behind, human rights principles must guide the process of adaptation planning and ensure that countries’ climate action is aligned with their obligations under the international human rights instruments.

RWI’s and SEI’s recently published report, entitled: ‘Human Rights in the Process of National Adaptation Planning’ . This report assesses the extent to which existing national adaptation plans have integrated human rights principles and approaches in their planning and implementation in order to understand the gaps, and identify best practices in making adaptation fairer and more equitable. This session will also discuss how human rights and gender equality can be meaningfully integrated into the planning, implementation and monitoring of national adaptation plans, in order to achieve the global goal of adaptation.

Albert Salamanca, Stockholm Environment Institute

Victor Bernard, Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law

Windi Arini, Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law

Business Sweden is hosting the event.