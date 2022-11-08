Submit Release
Making headway on loss and damage

What are the key issues in making progress on loss and damage? A new research paper from Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS) and SEI, commissioned by the Nordic Council of Ministers, points at a number of topics related to policy, research and practice which must be addressed in order to scale up action related to loss and damage. At the event, stakeholders and observers will reflect on the conclusions of the research paper.

Speakers: 

  • Mr Anil Pokhrel, Executive Chief, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), Nepal
  • Zoha Shawoo, Associate Scientist, Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), USA
  • Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Climate Activist and expert in climate adaptation for indigenous people, Chad
  • Kajsa Fernström Nåtby, Negotiator, Sweden

Moderator – Mattias Söderberg, Chief Advisor, DanChurchAid (DCA) Denmark.

