Taking a strategic view on climate change: advancing green growth while managing transboundary climate risks

Nordic countries are widely considered front-runners on climate action, but they have yet to effectively address the climate risks they are exposed to through trade. Collaboration within the Nordics and with international trading partners in overcoming the challenges resulting from cross-border and cascading climate risk is another industrial strategy challenge, but how can these be combined into a more holistic strategic approach to jointly address climate change mitigation and adaptation? 

The event is organized by SEI and Finnish Confederation of Industries .

Partners/ Panellists:  

  • Ms. Maria Ohisalo, Environment Minister of Finland  
  • Janne Peljo, Chief Policy Advisor at Confederation of Finnish Industries 
  • Frida Lager, Research Associate at Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) 
  • Mr. Ole Erik Almlid, Director General of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) 
  • Ms. Johanna Pirinen, SVP Head of Sustainability, Stora Enso 
  • Mr. Sandeep Sarin, Market Development Manager, Wärtsilä India 

Taking a strategic view on climate change: advancing green growth while managing transboundary climate risks

