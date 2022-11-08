Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) – Summit Statement Launch

The LeadIT Summit Statement will be presented by the LeadIT Secretariat with special remarks by Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India, and Romina Pourmokhtari, Minister for Climate and the Environment, Sweden.
A panel with key public and private stakeholders will discuss critical action to accelerate industry transition in 2023.
Session Host – Government of India & Sweden.
