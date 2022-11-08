2022 Latest Report on Pet Care Market Size and Analysis by 2028 | Xcellent Insights

Growing awareness about Pet Care and industrialization are some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Pet Care Market Size to Reach USD 290.37 Million in 2028.High focus on maintaining and improving dietary intake of pets is a key factor expected to drive global market growth between 2022 and 2028.

Market Size: USD 162.08 Million in 2021, Market Growth: at a CAGR of 8.69%, Market Trends: Increasing adoption drives for pets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global pet care market size was USD 290.37 million in 2028 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rising trend of pet humanization, increasing spending on pet care categories, and high focus of animal lovers to provide the best pet care services are expected to drive global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Pets are any animals that are kept by human beings as a source of companionship, comfort, and happiness. It is said that being around pets helps to overcome loneliness and depression. Over years, there has been a rapid increase in the adoption of pets such as cats, dogs, fish, and birds across the globe owing to changing lifestyle patterns and attitude towards pets, and availability of better grooming, training, and boarding facilities. However, just like humans, pets need to care for in terms of health, and hygiene. With the increasing availability of veterinary services and internet, people are steadily becoming aware of how to take care of pets. This has resulted in increasing popularity of pet care products such as pet food, medicines, hygiene products, toys, and grooming accessories.

However, high cost of premium quality pet care services, rising carelessness about pet care among many people worldwide, and availability of counterfeit and low-quality pet products at cheaper rates are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Pet Grooming Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The pet grooming segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising number of pets across the globe, growing awareness about pet health and hygiene, increasing number of grooming centers worldwide, and rising availability of various types of pet grooming and hygiene products and accessories.

Dogs Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The dogs segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2022 and 2028. Factors such as increasing adoption of dogs for companionship, rising awareness about canine diseases and importance of pet grooming, medical care, and food, and availability of a plethora of pet care products in pet shops, grocery stores, and prominent e-commerce platforms are expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to lead in terms of revenue share during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing pet owners, high adoption of all kinds of pets, growing awareness about companionship and pet care, availability of a wide range of pet care and pet food products, and presence of robust key companies.

Pet Care Market Recent Developments:

• In January 2021, Unilever plc, a UK-based multinational consumer goods company announced the launch of its first-ever pet care brand, Cafuné in Brazil for keeping all animals healthy and happy.

• In June 2021, Mars, one of the largest pet food companies in the world, announced the expansion of Whiskas Tasty Mix Wet Cat Food in India. The new product range is available across pet shops, e-commerce platforms, and grocery stores.

Pet Care Market By Company:

• Mars

• Nestle

• JM Smucker

• Hill’s Pet Nutrition

• Blue Buffalo

• Unicharm

• Deuerer

• Heristo

• Thai Union Group

• Total Alimentos

• Empresas Carozzi

The global pet care market has been segmented the based on type, application, and region:

Pet Care Market Segment by Type:

• Pet Food

• Pet Medical Care

• Pet Accessories

• Pet Grooming

• Others

Pet Care Market Segment by Application:

• Dog

• Cat

• Fish

• Bird

• Others

Pet Care Market Segment by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

• Estimates 2021-2028 pet care market dynamics, development and trends

• Detailed overview of the market including market size, share, growth opportunities, and challenges in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis with qualitative and quantitative research incorporating impact of economic and political aspects

• Competitive landscape focusing on detailed information about every market player along with new projects and strategies adopted by them

• Comprehensive analysis of company profiles covering product offerings, recent developments, SWOT analysis, licence agreement and other strategies adopted by key players in the global pet care market

Market Summary:

Chapter 1: Pet Care Market definition, introduction, current and emerging market trends, market driving force, restraints, challenges and opportunities.

Chapter 2: Basic information about global Pet Care Market.

Chapter 3: Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on overall market dynamics. Pre-COVID and post-COVID analysis.

Chapter 4: Details about key manufacturers in the global Pet Care Market, consisting of complete profile of players, competitive landscape, peer group analysis and BCG matrix.

Chapter 5: Pet Care Market factor analysis, Porter’s Five force analysis, supply/value chain, PESTLE model, market entropy and Patent analysis.

Chapter 6: Detailed overview of market segments, regional analysis by sales, revenue and prices.

Objective of the Report:

• Analyze and forecast market size of global Pet Care Market by value and volume.

• Estimate market size, share, revenue CAGR.

• Analyze and study micro markets in terms of contributions to Pet Care Market their individual growth trends and prospects.

• Precise insights of useful details about factors driving and affecting growth of Pet Care Market.

• Comprehensive overview and profiles of key players including business strategies such as research and development investments, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and joint ventures.

Report Customization:

Thank you for reading the research report. We have also introduced a customization feature that lets you customize the report as per your requirement. Kindly get in touch with us to avail your custom copy or speak with analysts to know more about the report.

