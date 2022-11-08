Insights Into The Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market 2022-2030 Forecast Period

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the food pathogen detection technology market share reached a value of nearly $3,723.5 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% to nearly $5,007.5 million by 2023. The market is expected to nearly $5,945.9 million by 2025, and to $8,937.7 million by 2030.

The increase in food pathogen testing will drive the food pathogen detection technology market globally.

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Trends

The use of genome sequencing techniques such as PCR for food testing is increasing. Globally both public and private regulatory testing labs are shifting towards genome sequencing for food pathogen testing. This increasing use can be attributed to the advantages offered by genetic testing such as the fast, sensitive, and reliable detection of pathogens in any food sample. Also, genetic testing techniques identify pathogens even in low concentrations and in dormant states, such as viable but non-culturable (VBNC) form. This has resulted in increasing investment by the food pathogen detection technology companies in the development of genetic technology-based products to enable fast and efficient detection of pathogens.

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Overview

The food pathogen detection technology market consists of sales of food pathogen detection products used for the detection and elimination of foodborne pathogens from food. Foodborne pathogens are bacteria, viruses, and parasites that exist in food and are a cause of serious illness such as food poisoning. The food pathogen detection technology market is involved in the development of food testing techniques that are used to identify any contamination in food by pathogens, to prevent any unwanted incidents of foodborne illness, toxicity, or poisoning.

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Technology- Rapid, Traditional

· By Food Type – Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains

· By Pathogen Type– Salmonella, Listeria, E. Coli, Campylobacter, Other

· By Product Type– Consumables, Equipment

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth food pathogen detection technology market research. The market report analyzes and food pathogen detection technology market forecast market size, food pathogen detection technology global market segments, food pathogen detection technology market growth drivers, food pathogen detection technology global market growth across geographies, food pathogen detection technology global market trends and food pathogen detection technology market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

