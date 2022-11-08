Finally, cancer patients have real-time access to their medical records
Recent changes to patients’ data rights enable xCures’ platform to automatically retrieve patient records from institutions and generate powerful care summaries
Cancer is personal”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, the 21st Century Cures Act forced healthcare organizations to provide patients quick and easy access to their health records in a digital format.
— Mika Newton - CEO xCures
In response to the news, xCures is happy to announce that patients using their platform, can now automatically retrieve their medical records from the institutions where they received care, and get instant access to a powerful care summary. For free.
“The xINFORM Care Summary is extremely useful for patients and physicians. The power lies in the underlying structuring of data” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. “Cancer is personal, and our A.I.-powered platform uses the systematically structured data to improve the quality of healthcare encounters, identify eligible patients to participate in research and care programs, and prioritize personalized treatment options.”
Founded in 2018, xCures currently stands at the forefront of innovation in how healthcare technology can benefit both patients with cancer and medical professionals in the field of oncology.
Their xINFORM portal automatically requests all medical records on a patient’s behalf and is integrated with national Electronic Health Information Exchange (HIE) networks. If data is still missing, xCures can query individual providers outside the network to receive complete records. Going far beyond the structured data, the xCures A.I.-powered platform abstracts knowledge from unstructured data such as physician notes and embedded images such as genomics reports.
This means all data, regardless of where it came from, is uniformly structured, in one place, for the convenience of the patient.
In near real-time, a “Care Summary” is generated. Patients can share this up-to-date and accurate information with their medical providers and professionals, making it easy for them to review a patient’s cancer journey and facilitate access to promising trials or alternative treatments. The complete medical records are simultaneously available for use, enabling all participants to have the source data as needed.
xCures’ A.I. matching engine can actively cross-reference a vast library of oncology data to match each patient with the most promising treatment options. Options can be novel or off-label, based on insights from leading experts and predicted outcomes.
Together, these services empower patients and their oncologists to make the most informed and effective treatment decisions throughout their cancer journey.
About xCures:
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that automatically retrieves medical records from any institution a cancer patient visited and organizes them into a powerful care summary. This summary greatly facilitates the generation of treatment options reports and connects cancer patients and their physicians with optimal approved or investigational therapies. The platform’s portals, xINFORM for patients and xDECIDE for providers, provide scientific and medical rationales for any treatment options. The platform prospectively generates Real-time Regulatory-grade Clinical (RRC) Data for studies and decentralized trials. For more information, contact info@xcures.com.
