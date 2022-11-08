Submit Release
Creatio Launches the No-code Magic Campaign to Promote the Power of No-сode and Celebrate the Holiday Season

The seasonal promotion campaign is aimed at enabling Creatio’s new and existing customers to unlock the full potential of no-code technologies

BOSTON, MA, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced that it had launched a seasonal campaign — the No-code Magic. The No-code Magic is a unique promotion for current and potential customers of Creatio to enjoy boosted ROI and streamlined deployment with no-code. The campaign will run until December 24th, 2022 with Creatio and its partners providing unique offers to accelerate no-code deployment, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), and maximize business outcomes.

Creatio constantly invests in evangelizing the no-code approach across the market. To accelerate the adoption of no-code technologies, Creatio has recently published the No-code Playbook, a 210-page end-to-end guide that empowers teams to deliver business applications of any complexity with no-code. The Playbook highlights that no-code projects (if deployed according to the right methodology) are much more streamlined, efficient, and allow for greater agility in comparison to packaged applications or custom development. The No-code Magic campaign takes this statement to the next level and illustrates it in practice for midsize and large enterprises.

The No-code Magic promotion represents a great opportunity to kick off the new year by taking full advantage of no-code capabilities and maximizing its organizational impact. The campaign allows customers to enjoy a smooth and accelerated Creatio platform implementation while saving money on it. The No-code Magic proposals will be individually tailored by Creatio and its partners to the needs of each organization to speed up no-code innovations with Creatio. The campaign combines a personalized approach with genuine care (one of the key value promises of Creatio) to each customer. The key goal of the No-code Magic promotion is to help organizations gear up for 2023.

For more information about the No-code Magic campaign, please request an individual consultation with a Creatio representative.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
