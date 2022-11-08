European Informa Tech Automotive Awards Announces Shortlist 2022

Celebrating automotive technology innovation, achievement, and collaboration in Europe

MUNICH, GERMANY, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Informa Tech Automotive Group has announced the 2022 shortlist for the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards. The winners will be announced at a ceremony during AutoTech: Europe (November 15-16), delivered in-person 15-16 November 2022, Leonardo Royal Hotel, Munich, Germany.

Congratulations to all shortlisted companies.

European Mobility Service Provider of the Year

• Parkopedia

• Stellantis (for FreeNow + ShareNow)

• Volvo (for Volvo on Demand)

European Software Supplier of the Year

• GuardKnox

• Real-Time Innovations (RTI)

• Upstream Security

European Start Up of the Year

• DriveU.auto

• Influence emobility

• Snapp Automotive

European Collaborative Partnership of the Year

• Sibros / Sono Motors

• Swiss Re Ltd/ Movingdots

• TomTom / Cariad

European Tier 1 of the Year

• Bosch

• Continental

• Qualcomm

European Automotive Tech Company of the Year

• Sibros

• TomTom

• Valens Semiconductor

European OEM of the Year

• Hyundai Group (Hyundai-Kia)

• Mercedes-Benz

• Sono Motors

Join us at the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards to see who wins! Register at: https://wardsauto.informa.com/autotech-europe/

To learn more and remain up to date on the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards, please visit the AutoTech: Europe website: https://wardsauto.informa.com/autotech-europe/

ABOUT AUTOTECH: EUROPE

Automotive is undergoing a transformation. Not since the invention of the motor car has the industry witnessed such rapid evolution. For almost two decades, TU-Automotive Europe has grown to become the premier European automotive technology industry event. Now under a new name, AutoTech: Europe, we continue to be the meeting place that propels automotive technology business in Europe into the future.

The automotive industry is in flux and going through another unprecedented paradigm shift; electrification, decarbonisation, sustainability, new software technologies and new incumbents are all moving the goal posts, driving traditional automakers and the industry, to rethink their entire business strategy. Do you know what is next? What are you doing to ensure you are ahead of the game?

To compete and to stay relevant, the industry needs to transform the way they think, their future strategy and how they collaborate. AutoTech: Europe will focus on the future, the innovation, what can be and what is coming around the corner.

Register at: https://wardsauto.informa.com/autotech-europe/

ABOUT INFORMA TECH AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Informa Tech Automotive Group combines the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, the reach and community of WardsAuto, and the connection and event power of TU-Automotive. Our trusted brand pillars provide expert direction into the automotive and technology industry with unrivaled opportunities to develop and differentiate your company’s position within it. Our mission is to look well beyond the headlines to research trends that will impact the bottom line of this innovative industry in the months and years to come. To learn more about Informa Tech Automotive Group, visit https://wardsauto.informa.com/.

