California Metropolitan University approves final seven graduates in West Africa, including candidates by Amb Chris Odey
CMU allows for seven candidates to complete their honors of receiving Professional Doctorates in West Africa.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Less than 10 days ago, California Metropolitan University, a school based out of California released a statement regarding fraud issues in West Africa. After further investigation, the issue at hand was due to a lack of communication in the region.
Ambassador Chris Odey had been working with Optasia World Global to find recipients for the university’s programs. Candidates had been contacting CMU months after it was communicated that no further awards would be released. When CMU had been asked about awards months later, the school was not aware that there will still other candidates waiting for a later ceremony.
CMU founder and CEO, Saileraj Murali made the following statement about the issue, “Unfortunately, when you work with additional agents, they on occasion, will contract out. There was a massive miscommunication, through our agents in the region, that led us to believe there were some people working to defraud others with the CMU name. After speaking with our former representatives out there, we have a better understanding of what happened. The recipients who were nominated by Chris Odey, are clear and no fraud occurred. However, the seven recipients of the Professional Doctorate on November 9, 2022, will be the final recipients out of West Africa for the foreseeable future.”
Optasia World Global had been working with African Goodwill Awards in Abuja and Ambassador Mr. Chris Odey. The three candidates submitted by Mr. Odey who will be receiving a Professional Doctorate from CMU are:
• Chetachi Nwoga Ecton for Entrepreneurship and Business Leadership
• Triephornia Nabweleko Bender for Business Administration
• Kofi-Wills Abraham Williams for International Business and Strategic Studies
Aside from the awardees nominated by Ambassador Chris Odey, four others will be receiving an award from CMU. The following nominees will receive a CMU Professional Doctorate through Ambassador Hillary Emoh of Leaders Without Borders UAE:
• Christopher John Williams Martin for Business Administration
• Ekwueme Chukwudi Obinna for Leadership and Management
• Shindi James Hemen for Strategy and Innovation
• Enakimo Blessing Ngozi for Strategy and Innovation
California Metropolitan University administration also issued this brief final statement, “We would like to congratulate these seven people and thank Ambassadors Chris Odey and Hillary Emoh for finding these wonderful final candidates. Best of luck in all your future endeavors.”
California Metropolitan University is sponsored by the International Alliance of Business Professionals, a non-profit based out of California. For more information about California Metropolitan University and their programs, visit www.cmu.ac.
