Decision Lens Partners with cBEYONData to Continue Transforming Public Sector Financial Planning

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, November 10, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens, a leading developer of public sector continuous planning software, has announced a new partnership today with cBEYONData, a purpose-built professional services firm that specializes in supporting federal financial management and budgeting customers.

The partnership will see Decision Lens integrated with cBEYONData’s CFO Control Tower solution to further assist federal financial management organizations with their budgeting & reporting needs. Decision Lens capabilities for business planning, prioritization, and resource allocation, combined with cBEYONData’s accounting consolidation and reporting capabilities brings two best-of-breed Software as a Service capabilities under one umbrella for an automated, seamless planning effort.

In an era of constantly constrained budgets and resources, organizations need the tools to prioritize limited funds to meet their mission. The combination of these two solutions will continue to transform and modernize public sector planning and financial management.

cBEYONData Chief Executive Officer Dyson Richards immediately saw the possibilities an integration offered, “As we seek to enhance and automate business processes across federal agencies, we recognized a need for improved decision support throughout the planning process. The integration of Decision Lens will provide a new set of capabilities to enable our customers to make more informed decisions.”

According to John Saaty, Decision Lens CEO “We are excited for more users to gain access to Decision Lens through this partnership. Assessing the capabilities that CFO Control Tower brings to our platform furthers our mission to help the Department of Defense reform the PPBE process.”

Already, our company’s development teams are collaborating to deliver a seamless end-user experience. Together these solutions will marry their respective strengths and functionality to enable our collective customers to make data-based and risk informed tradeoff decisions.

For more information on Decision Lens, visit https://www.decisionlens.com or email sales@decisionlens.com. To learn more about cBEYONData visit https://www.cbeyondata.com or email info@cbeyondata.com.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About cBEYONData

cBEYONData is a purpose-built professional services firm that specializes in supporting mission-driven agencies and organizations with the enhancement of business processes, cloud migrations, BI, data management, data analytics, agile project and process management, dashboards, and geo-mapping.