Global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Phthalate (HPMCP) Market to reach USD 144.7 million by 2028
The new report finds that the top five manufacturers of HPMCP occupy nearly 90% global market share.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPMCP was introduced as an enteric coating agent used to protect drugs from degradation by gastric acid or to prevent them from causing side effects in the stomach. It is widely used as an enteric coating agent by the pharmaceutical industry.
In the pharmaceutical industry, HPMCP is used as a coating agent for tablets and granules. It is a colorless, odorless, white powder.
According to our latest finding, the global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Phthalate (HPMCP) market is projected to reach US$ 144.7 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 100.7 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2023 and 2028.
HPMCP dissolves at pH 5-5.5, and this property can be controlled by varying the phthalyl content. Two grades of different pH solubility, HP-55, and HP-50, are available. The appropriate grade of HPMCP for a particular purpose should be selected under its properties and formulations.
Asia Pacific is the largest market of Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Phthalate (HPMCP), holding a share of over 45%. In terms of product, the HP-55 holds a share of over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application field is Tablets, with a share of over 40%.
Global key manufacturers of Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Phthalate (HPMCP) include Shin-Etsu, Lotte Fine Chemicals, G. M. Chemie, Shandong Head, Deqing Weikang Biotechnology, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share of about 90%.
