Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market Report | Global Analysis, Statistics & Revenue Research Report by 2028

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size Analysis:

By the end of 2028, the global market for autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) is anticipated to reach a value of USD 1,515,45 million, representing a CAGR of 25.3% over the forecast period.

An autonomous mobile manipulator robot, or AMMR, is an exceptional type of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) that is equipped with a sophisticated robotic arm for picking or moving materials on a mobile platform. These robots do not require the close proximity of human specialists. AMMRs can travel autonomously into distribution centre capacity regions, locating stock areas, independently recognising objects, aicking items, and transporting them to fulfilment stations. Expanding interest in AMMR for distribution centre robotization is a key factor in worldwide expansion. The growth of the global AMMR market is influenced by several factors, including the increasing demand for robotization systems and the expansion of the online business sector. However, the market's growth is likely to be hampered by high production costs.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for AMMRs, due to the increasing demand from industries such as automotive, electronics, and food & beverage.

- The automotive industry is expected to be the largest application for AMMRs, due to the increasing use of robots in assembly lines and other processes.

- The North American region is expected to be the second-largest market for AMMRs, due to the presence of major players in this region.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant increase in the demand for autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMRs).

Segmentations covered into report:

By Robot arm manipulator payload

• Up to 5Kg

• 5-10Kg

• 10-15Kg

• 15-20Kg

• 20-40Kg

• 40Kg and Above

By Mobile base/platform

• 50-100Kg

• 100-200Kg

• 200-500Kg

• 500-1000Kg

• 1000Kg and Above

By System type

• Omni-Directional Manipulators

• Differential Manipulators.

By Application

• Material Handling & Transportation

• Assembly

• Welding

• Machine Tending and Inspection

• Automobile Inspection

• Others

By End use

• Logistics & E-commerce

• Retail

• Electronics and Semiconductors

• Automotive

• Other Manufacturing

• Others

Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Drivers:

The rising adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies is one of the key factors driving the growth of the AMMR market. Industry 4.0 technologies refer to the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, internet of things (IoT), robotics and 3D printing in manufacturing and other industrial sectors. These technologies help in improving productivity, efficiency and quality while reducing costs. Therefore, the increasing adoption of these technologies across various industries is expected to drive the demand for AMMRs over the forecast period.

Another factor driving the growth of the AMMR market is the increasing labor costs across various regions. The rising wages and salaries are making it difficult for companies to maintain profit margins, especially in developed countries such as the US, UK, Germany and Japan. This is leading companies to look for alternatives to manual labor, which is expected to drive the demand for AMMRs over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) is segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the global market in 2021, with a 46% market share and a market value of USD 140.75 million. During the review period, the region is anticipated to experience a significant CAGR of 26.4% due to the increasing emphasis on reducing operating costs and increasing end-use productivity.

The growth of the regional market is attributable to the region's leading manufacturer's visibility and the increasing demand for AMMR in logistics and warehouses. During the review period, Europe is anticipated to have the second largest market with a CAGR of 25.6%.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The key market competitors of the global AMMR market are Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Staubli International AG (Switzerland), and OMRON Corporation (Japan).

Table of Content:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 30

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION 32

2.1 DEFINITION 32

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 32

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE 33

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 34

4 MARKET DYNAMICS 41

4.1 INTRODUCTION 41

4.2 DRIVERS 42

4.2.1 RAPID AUTOMATION ACROSS THE LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN 42

4.2.2 RISING GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES FOR AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOT 42

4.2.3 GROWING INTEGRATION WITH MOBILE TECHNOLOGIES AND SMART DEVICES 42

4.3 RESTRAINTS 43

4.3.1 HIGH SETUP COSTS 43

4.4 OPPORTUNITIES 45

4.4.1 INVENTION OF INTUITIVE TECHNOLOGIES FOR LOGISTICS AND WAREHOUSE CENTERS 45

4.4.2 INDUSTRY 4.0 IS EXPECTED TO OPEN LUCRATIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE MARKET 45

4.5 COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS 46

4.5.1 IMPACT ON SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURERS 46

4.5.2 IMPACT ON COMPONENT MANUFACTURERS 46

4.5.3 IMPACT ON DEVICE MANUFACTURERS 46

4.5.4 COVID-19 IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN DELAYS 47

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS 48

5.1 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS 48

5.1.1 HARDWARE AND COMPONENT MANUFACTURERS 48

5.1.2 SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS 48

5.1.3 SYSTEM INTEGRATORS 49

5.1.4 END USERS 49

5.2 PORTER’S FIVE FORCE MODEL 49

5.2.1 THREATS OF NEW ENTRANTS 50

5.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS 50

5.2.3 THREATS OF SUBSTITUTE 50

5.2.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 50

5.2.5 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY 51

6 GLOBAL AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOTS (AMR) MARKET, BY TYPE 52

6.1 INTRODUCTION 52

6.2 CART TOWING 53

6.3 FORKLIFT 53

6.4 MOBILE ARM 53

6.5 TOW TRACTOR 53

6.6 SORTATION 54

6.7 OTHERS 54

7 GLOBAL AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOTS (AMR) MARKET, BY PAYLOAD 55

7.1 INTRODUCTION 55

7.2 UP TO 200 KG 56

7.3 201-500 KG 56

7.4 501-1000 KG 56

7.5 1001-1500 KG 56

7.6 1501-2000 KG 56

7.7 2001-3000 KG 57

7.8 3001 KG AND ABOVE 57

8 GLOBAL AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOTS (AMR) MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL 58

8.1 INTRODUCTION 58

8.2 AUTOMOTIVE 59

8.3 ELECTRONICS 60

8.3.1 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS 60

8.3.2 PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB)/PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD ASSEMBLY (PCBA) 60

8.3.3 SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) 60

8.3.4 SEMICONDUCTORS 60

8.4 LOGISTICS 61

8.4.1 WAREHOUSE AND DISTRIBUTION CENTER /THIRD PARTY LOGISTICS (3PL) 61

8.4.2 COURIER, EXPRESS, AND PARCEL SERVICES (CEP) 61

8.5 FMCG 61

8.6 LIFE SCIENCE 61

8.7 HEALTHCARE 62

8.8 EDUCATION 62

8.9 OTHERS 62

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

