Global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market to reach USD 5.63 billion by 2028

A new market study finds that the top five manufacturers of eMMC occupied nearly 75% global market share.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The term eMMC is short for embedded Multi-Media Card. It is an embedded non-volatile memory system comprised of both flash memory and a flash memory controller. It simplifies the application interface design and frees the host processor from low-level flash memory management.

The eMMC solution consists of at least three components – the MMC (multimedia card) interface, the flash memory, and the flash memory controller – and is offered in an industry-standard BGA (Ball Grid Array, right) package. eMMC is a great storage medium used in suitable applications where an SSD cannot be used because of size or cost.

According to our latest finding global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market is projected to reach US$ 5630.5 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 5510.4 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 0.4% during 2023 and 2028.

eMMC is designed for various applications in consumer electronics, routers, mobile/smart phones, handheld computers, navigational systems, and other industrial uses.

China is the largest market of Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC), holding a share of over 40%. In terms of product, the above 256GB ones hold a share of over 30%. And in terms of application, the most prominent application is Smartphones, with a share of over 50%.

Global key manufacturers of Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) include Samsung, SK Hynix, KIOXIA Corporation, Western Digital, Micron Technology, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share of over 75%.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.