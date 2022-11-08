Welded Pipes Market by 2028 | Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Opportunities & Competitive Situation | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

The major players in the global welded pipes market include Evraz Plc , Napsteel, Samuel Associated Tube Group (Europe), Sandvik AB , US Steel Tubular Products

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welded Pipes Market Size Analysis:

The global Welded pipes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, reaching USD XX billion by the end of 2028. The global market growth for welded pipes can be attributed to the increasing demand for welded pipes in end-use industries and the expanding construction industry. Governments throughout the world are centred on advancing and strengthening their base. Therefore, they are introducing various modifications and regulations that will strengthen their foundation and land.

The global market for welded pipes has experienced moderate growth over the forecast period. During the period under review, market growth is anticipated to be propelled by the advancing manufacturing sector and the growing interest from end-use ventures. In addition, the development of a framework for new oil and gas reserves is expected to create opportunities for global market participants. However, fluctuating raw material prices are anticipated to hinder the growth of the welded pipes market during the forecast period.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

1. The global welded pipes market is expected to reach USD XX million by 2028, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

2. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the oil & gas industry.

3. In terms of material, the stainless steel segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

4. In terms of geography, North America is expected to be the largest market for welded pipes, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

5. Some of the key players in the welded pipes market include United States Steel Corporation (US), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), JFE Holdings, Inc. (Japan), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), TMK Group (Russia), and Vallourec SA (France).

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decrease in demand for welded pipes, as construction and infrastructure activities have been postponed or cancelled globally. However, the market is expected to recover in 2021 as projects are resumed and economies begin to reopen.

Segmentations covered into report:

Global Welded Pipes Market, by Material

• Carbon Steel

• Stainless Steel

• Alloy Steel

Global Welded Pipes Market, by Product Type

• Process Pipes

• Mechanical Tubes

• Heat Exchanger Tubes

• Structural Tubes

• Hydraulic & Instrumentation Tubes

Global Welded Pipes Market, by Application

• Oil & Gas

• Power Generation

• Infrastructure & Construction

• Automotive

• Mechanical & Engineering

Welded Pipes Market Drivers:

Governments throughout the world are committed to promoting and enhancing their infrastructure. Accordingly, they are implementing numerous reforms and regulations to strengthen their real estate and infrastructure. These reforms are anticipated to foster the expansion of the construction industry in the region, thereby driving the market for welded pipes. Due to their performance in terms of durability, strength, and resistance to extreme environmental conditions, welded pipes are utilised extensively in the construction of structures. According to the International Construction Survey 2019, which compiles data and insights from 64 markets around the world, construction costs have risen steadily across markets in Europe and North America, and demand remains relatively high, which encourages further construction growth.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global market for welded pipes has been analysed across four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

During the review period, North America experienced a tremendous market size increase due to the growing interest in land by development organisations. As business centres become more densely populated, the construction of business structures such as edifices and workplaces is increasing, which stimulates demand for new structures.

Europe is the second-largest contributor to the market for generally welded pipes. Expanding reproduction of the current framework, rising ecological concerns, and a shifting preference toward practical development are factors driving the growth of the European welded pipe market. Additionally, unconventional oil and gas exploration activities, such as the production of petroleum gas from shale arrangements, are driving the regional market. North-Western Europe, comprised of countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Belgium, among others, has experienced explosive growth in the construction industry.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The major players in the global welded pipes market include Evraz Plc (Russia), Napsteel (US), Samuel Associated Tube Group (Europe), Sandvik AB (Europe), US Steel Tubular Products (US), Associated Pipeline Contractors Inc (US), Foshan Zhongde Stainless Steel Co., Ltd (Russia), Benteler International AG (Europe), ArcelorMittal (US), and Marmon Keystone Canada, Inc (US) among others.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Welded Pipes industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Welded Pipes market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Welded Pipes market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Welded Pipes market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on Welded Pipes and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Welded Pipes across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS

1.1.1 GLOBAL WELDED PIPES MARKET, BY REGION

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.3 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.4 MARKET STRUCTURE

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 DRIVERS

5.2.1 GROWING CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

5.2.2 RISE IN DEMAND FOR WELDED PIPES IN INDUSTRIES

5.2.3 DRIVERS IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.3 RESTRAINT

5.3.1 FLUCTUATING RAW MATERIAL PRICES

5.3.2 RESTRAINT IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.4 OPPORTUNITIES

5.4.1 DEVELOPMENT OF INFRASTRUCTURE FOR NEW OIL AND GAS RESERVES

6 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

6.1 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6.1.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLY

6.1.2 PRODUCT MANUFACTURE

6.1.3 DISTRIBUTION

6.1.4 END USE

6.2 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES MODEL

6.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

6.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

6.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

6.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

6.2.5 RIVALRY

7 GLOBAL WELDED PIPES MARKET, BY MATERIAL

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.1.1 CARBON STEEL

7.1.2 STAINLESS STEEL

7.1.3 ALLOY STEEL

8 GLOBAL WELDED PIPES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 PROCESS PIPES

8.1.2 MECHANICAL TUBES

8.1.3 HEAT EXCHANGER TUBES

8.1.4 STRUCTURAL TUBES

8.1.5 HYDRAULIC & INSTRUMENTATION TUBES

8.1.6 OTHERS

9 GLOBAL WELDED PIPES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.1.1 OIL & GAS

9.1.2 POWER GENERATION

9.1.3 INFRASTRUCTURE & CONSTRUCTION

9.1.4 AUTOMOTIVE

9.1.5 MECHANICAL & ENGINEERING

9.1.6 OTHERS

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

About Douglas Insights-

