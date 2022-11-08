Letter To House Energy & Commerce Committee Crushes AVMA & AAEP’s Stance of Equine Slaughter as Humane Euthanasia
A.W.E- Advocates for Wild Equines Lobby Coalition Ignites Americans to Question The Ethics of The Veterinarian Associations who Oppose The SAFE Act.UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking News!.. AWE- Advocates for Wild Equines Lobby Coalition delivered a rebuttal letter to the House Energy & Commerce Committee on November 7, 2022!!!
Several collaborating organizations have also signed on in support of this effort. The AWE letter clarifies the truth about horse slaughter and contradicts the AVMA & AAEP stance that describes Equine Slaughter as a humane form of euthanasia.
AWE Lobby Coalition is conducting a confidential survey of veterinarians in the USA. Although very preliminary; the results demonstrate that the majority of respondents do not support the position stated by AVMA and AAEP in their letters to the congressional committee.
Click to Read Full Letter Delivered by A.W.E to House E&C Committee.
A.W.E is asking that constituents of any E&C Committee member, please call that member to make sure they read the letter and support the passage of the SAFE Act H.R.3355.
Click Here to Check if Your Representative is on the House E&C Committee
Britta Hesla
A.W,E- Advocates for Wild Equines Lobby Coalition
awecoalition@gmail.com
