Wild Horses Massacred in Alpine, Arizona
Ten wild horses have been shot dead in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest near Alpine, Arizona
There is a murderer out there serially killing these beautiful, innocent wild horses who are harming no one!”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second time this year, wild horses in Alpine, Arizona have been brutally shot and killed! In a horrific bloodbath, at least 10 wild horses from several different bands were first shot through the lungs to disable them and then shot between the eyes to kill them. These horses are known to local residents, the Alpine Wild Horse Advocates, who provided these gruesome photos. At least 4 horses are still alive, with bullet wounds ranging from cheeks blown off, to leg wounds causing limping, to belly shots. All of these injuries could prove fatal. These 10 horses were found in a very small area of their range, and it’s possible that more bodies are out there that haven’t been discovered yet. It is a gruesome scene perpetrated by a monster. "There is a murderer out there serially killing these beautiful, innocent wild horses who are harming no one. We suspect the person or people responsible are experienced hunters who are upset that horses are living on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, where elk hunting is permitted. We demand a full investigation until the perpetrators are charged," said Lynda Logan of Advocates for Wild Equines, a grassroots group dedicated to protecting the last remaining wild mustangs in the United States.
— Lynda Logan, Advocates for Wild Equines
Violence towards animals and violence towards people are often connected, according to a 2020 article published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. “A large and growing body of scientific research demonstrates the correlation that can exist between animal abuse, child abuse, and domestic violence.” The American Psychiatric Association diagnostic criteria for conduct disorder includes animal cruelty. Most human serial killers have a history of abusing and killing animals first. It is very likely that children and women, and not just horses, are also at risk of harm from the perpetrators of this crime.
"Our hearts ache for the beautiful Alpine wild horses, brutally shot, maimed, and killed. The Bureau of Land Management and US Forest Service's open disregard for the well-being of wild horses in failing to protect them from round ups and export for barbaric slaughter seems to be sending a dangerous message to a hunter in Arizona that wild horses are free game to be shot and tortured," said Jetara Sehart of Love Wild Horses, a California nonprofit that conducts Supported Equine Re-Wilding and Land Healing studies.
The Alpine herd is not currently protected under the 1971 Wild and Free Roaming Horses and Burros Act and is currently undergoing a round up process conducted by the US Forest Service, where batches of horses are bait trapped and then sold at auction in groups of about 20. Over 80 horses have already been removed, and one died at auction while trying to load into a trailer. The goal is to remove EVERY SINGLE HORSE over the next 4 years.
These Alpine wild horses need federal protection, and wild horses advocates are asking Congress to add this herd to those protected by the 1971 Act and urge the US Forest Service to STOP the round up of these native wild horses.
Lynda Logan
Advocates for Wild Equines
+1 480-888-5019
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other