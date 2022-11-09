FPT, SEI & Amlogic Co-Launch the Latest Android TV Set-top-box
SEI Robotics ( ATV Summit meeting room 115 ), an international end-to-end solutions provider for Android TV and Smart Home IoT, FPT, one of the leading telecommunications service providers and Amlogic, the world leading fabless semiconductor company cooperated to roll out the 4K Android TV IPTV/OTT set-top-box - FPT Play 650.
In the year 2021, SEI and FPT Co-delivered the world's First Hands-free Android TV Box - FPT Play Box S, the unique device gained great popularity in the APAC market, which combines the best home entertainment service and a hub of AIoT solution, all controlled by integrated far-field microphones and Google Assistant. With modern technology, FPT Play Box S integrates many functions and quality expansion applications, easily connecting shared content from mobile to TV that unites families with new entertainment trends.
SEI is dedicated to delivering streamlined smart home services and immersive TV-watching experiences by offering a smart ATV solution that seamlessly integrates all types of TV program sources combined with smart home functionality, the FPT Play Box S perfectly provides end customers for the Next-Generation Living Room Experience.
In the year 2022, SEI, FPT and Amlogic hand-in-hand roll out the 4K Android TV IPTV/OTT set-top-box - FPT Play 650, running on the Amlogic S905Y4 chipset with Quad-Core Cortex ARM CPU, and is designed exclusively for the Vietnam market for on-demand and linear broadcasting. While meeting the growing consumer demand for digital content, we also ensure the content is secured perfectly, the IPTV is secured by Widevine CAS solution from Viaccess·orca, which provides streamlined cloud licensing for Google’s Widevine CAS to greatly reduce the cost of securing PayTV video service and can easily secure the premium content across Android TV STBs.
The Google Widevine CAS solution on FPT Play 650 was integrated by FPT, SEI and Amlogic. It provides a cost-efficient platform for FPT to secure its content and generate new revenue streams. As one of the strategic partners with Android TV, SEI Robotics supports and provides a complete set of live TV business solutions in line with Google Widevine CAS. It is committed to supporting operators to GTM faster and providing the ultimate audio and video viewing experience for the majority of global users and operators.
About FPT
FPT is a pioneer in digital transformation and a leader in consulting, providing and deploying technology and telecommunications services and solutions. We help clients in 26 countries and regions around the globe realize technology-driven business development strategies and goals. With over three decades of experience in implementing projects on a global scale, we help our clients overcome challenges and barriers and achieve peak performance in their digital transformation journey. Based on the latest technologies of AI, Big Data, Cloud, Automation, and IoT, we offer advanced technology solutions and services to help customers operate proactively and flexibly in all situations. Visit FPT online at https://fpt.com.vn
About Amlogic
Amlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the
design, development and application of high-performance, multimedia system-on-chip (SoC). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including smart vision, wireless connectivity and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of AIoT. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including UHD multimedia processing, content security protection, CPU and GPU with advanced process nodes, customers are able to rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with state-of-the-art performance and power consumption. Founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide including Santa Clara, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Chengdu, Qingdao, Xi'an, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, Mumbai, London, Munich, Indianapolis, and Milan. Visit Amlogic online at https://www.amlogic.com
About SEI Robotics
Established in 2009, SEI Robotics is a Smart Hardware company and a Global leader in developing and manufacturing Android TV and IoT devices. As one of Google's Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partners, we focus on innovative Android TV products like ATV HDMI Dongle, OTT & Hybrid Set-top box (STB), Android TV Smart Speaker, 4G/5G CPE Gateway, Wifi Mesh, and Home Security IoT. We successfully worked with a large number of Tier 1 international customers on multiple Android TV projects and Smart Home IoT Solutions. Our goal is always to deliver the best quality product on time. Visit SEI Robotics online at https://seirobotics.net
