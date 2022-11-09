SEI Robotics selects iWedia’s Live TV App to deliver premium customer experience
This is an ambitious project, and we are delighted to be working with SEI Robotics. This partnership will see us design, develop, and integrate complex broadcast TV functionality.”BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEI Robotics, a smart hardware company and global leader in developing and manufacturing Android TV and IoT devices, and iWedia, part of the ZEGI group and world-class provider of software solutions for connected TV devices, today announced they are working together to utilize iWedia’s premium Live TV application for SEI Robotics retail hybrid devices.
— Hans-Jürgen Desor, CEO, iWedia
Live TV is one of the most used applications on Android TV OS devices. Feedback from its customers encouraged SEI Robotics to concentrate on improving the customer experience by collaborating with iWedia on premium licensed Live TV app for its satellite market.
As well as basic features such as an EPG guide, channel list and parental controls, the launch of the premium Live TV app will also unlock new features including branding options for TV brands, with customisable look and feel; Rich metadata (optional add-on); Voice Control with Google Assistant; Deep linking with streaming services and seamless integration with Google TV.
Hans-Jürgen Desor, CEO, iWedia, said, “This is an ambitious project, and we are delighted to be working with SEI Robotics. This partnership will see us design, develop, and integrate complex broadcast TV functionality, as well as multi-country certification. We will deliver a modern, user-friendly UI and options for brands to add value as well as increase revenues.“
“We are excited to have partnered with iWedia, as they can help us to deliver the best product performance,” said Jeff Yin, CEO at SEI Robotics. “This collaboration enables us to provide premium hardware products for customers. Through this partnership we will deliver an enhanced multimedia entertainment experience, to boost our revenues and add value to the brands working with us.”
About SEI Robotics
Established in 2009, SEI Robotics is a Smart Hardware company and a Global leader in developing and manufacturing Android TV and IoT devices. As one of Google's Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partners, we focus on innovative Android TV products like ATV HDMI Dongle, OTT & Hybrid Set-top box (STB), Android TV Smart Speaker, 4G/5G CPE Gateway, Wifi Mesh, and Home Security IoT. We successfully worked with a large number of Tier 1 international customers on multiple Android TV projects and Smart Home IoT Solutions. Our goal is always to deliver the best quality product on time. Visit SEI Robotics online at https://seirobotics.net.
About iWedia
iWedia S.A, part of the ZEGI group, provides world-class software solutions for connected TV devices. We are pioneers in TV and support our customers with software architecture and design expertise, field proven products, and cost-effective engineering services out of our development centers in Serbia. We are proud to serving major Telecom operators, PayTV operators and tier 1 automotive OEMs with our media solutions.
In addition to stand-alone components giving support to latest versions of DVB, ATSC, ARIB, ISDB-T, HLS, DASH, MHEG-5, HbbTV, CI Plus, TR-069, (amongst others), iWedia offers complete solutions for all kinds of TV devices (OTT / IPTV / Broadcast STBs, Smart TVs, tablets, phones, game consoles). Dubbed Teatro, these solutions are available on RTOS, Linux and Google TV and other Android TV OS devices and are pre-integrated with leading service and delivery platforms, CA/DRM systems, and chipsets iWedia delivers efficient and scalable software integration services performed by an experienced team used to enable rapid deployments of high-volume consumer electronics devices. iWedia is headquartered in Switzerland with development labs in Belgrade, Novi Sad and Nis, Serbia, and sales and support offices in Germany, France, Singapore, India and South Korea.
Please visit www.iwedia.com for more information.
