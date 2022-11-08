Mianyang Makes New Progress on Opening-Up as Science and Technology City
Mianyang has held three promotion conferences this yearLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xiamen in June, Dongguan in August, and Suzhou in November. This year, Mianyang has held three promotion conferences under the "going out" policy, and the result is remarkable: it has signed 75 big orders with a total amount of about 93 billion yuan. Moreover, it helps more than 500 kinds of products made in Mianyang get into the market. “The City of Science and Technology” becomes well-known to many investors.
Since this year, adopting the “Opening-up and Revitalizing the City” strategy, Mianyang insists going out for city promotion. It has visited Xiamen, Dongguan and Suzhou to promote its city image, industrial projects and featured products (also called “Three Promotion”). Known as the "City of Science and Technology", Mianyang has made new progress on opening-up through various cooperation.
Demonstrate the strength Via Openness
Advocating win-win cooperation, Mianyang has presented four distinctive “name cards” through a series of going-out activities.
Firstly, the city of science and technology. With strong scientific and technological advantages, Mianyang has attracted many talents from near and far. As the only Science and Technology City in China, it has 18 national research institutes and 30 academicians from the China Academy of Sciences and China Academy of Engineering, which accounts for nearly half of the total in Sichuan.
Secondly, the city of industry. Key industries are flourishing in Mianyang, and the idea that products from Mianyang present high quality is deeply rooted. Also, Mianyang is developing more and more industries of national importance.
Thirdly, the city of openness. Mianyang is embracing the world with open arms for win-win cooperation. The highway network in Mianyang is well constructed; the Mianyang airport is among the top 50 in China in terms of traveler throughput; and the business environment of Mianyang remains positive.
Finally, the city of ecology. With 418 wild pandas accounting for 22.4% of the world's total, Mianyang is known as the "No.1 City for Pandas in China".
Develop the Opportunities via Openness
The coastal city Xiamen, the first “Four Little Tigers of Guangdong” Dongguan, and the richest prefecture-level city Suzhou, Mianyang keeps going out for greater opportunities in 2022.
On June 15, the China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City Promotion Conference was held in Xiamen. 18 projects were signed on site with the total amount of 13.55 billion yuan.
On August 31, the China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City Promotion Conference was held in Dongguan, Guangdong. 27 projects were signed on site with the total amount of 26.8 billion yuan.
On November 3, the China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City Promotion Conference was held in Suzhou. 30 projects were signed on site amounting to 52.563 billion yuan, which has exceeded the sum of Xiamen and Dongguan.
Mianyang is always looking for change and innovation, and is fully committed to economic development and city construction. It welcomes international cooperation and opportunities, practicing the policy of "going out" to achieve high-speed and high-quality development. Through all possible efforts, Mianyang is making its brand with good Chinese quality well-known to the world, and the world will love products from Mianyang more than ever in the near future.
Broaden the Horizon via Openness
In February, Mianyang put forward that it should "look beyond Mianyang, look beyond Sichuan", and expand its market for international business and opportunities. Since this year, breaking physical restrains and traditional concepts, Mianyang has been establishing a new landscape of openness.
According to Xu Chen, Deputy Secretary General of Mianyang Municipal Committee, through active going-outs, Mianyang has obtained great achievements in promoting the city image, industrial projects and featured products. Now, the opening-up landscape of Mianyang has evolved. It empowers the current development of the city and also, provides great strength for the city to look beyond itself and Sichuan and compete and rank at the national scale.
