Adi Penne singer Stephen Zechariah live in Chennai
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cineulagam and IBC Tamil are bringing you Adi Penne Live In Chennai by Stephen Zechariah on November 18 at Phoenix Market city.
Stephen Zechariah is renowned for his euphonious love hits; Usaraiye Tholaichaen, Saaral Mazhaiya, Nesamaguren and Adi Penne which has crossed over 250 million views on YouTube and 36 million streams on Spotify. Adi Penne International Tour was first kicked off by AJS events in the UK, with Chennai next in the line and other states in the near future.
This notable artist is also an actor who played a crucial role in his recent drama Naam as the lead singer of a band. The series which was well-received locally and internationally is back for its second season.
Adi Penne Live in Chennai is happening on the 18th November 2022 at Courtyard, Phoenix Marketcity, Chennai 600 042. Get ready to fill your hearts and ears with love!
Grab your tickets now on Paytm Insider!
The Madras Tribune
