Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty PRE-LISTING CONCIERGE launches in December 2022

To provide agents with added peace of mind, we offer a price-match guarantee to ensure you know that you’re receiving a fair, competitive price for the work that gets completed.”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before going on the market, all homes need repairs and updates; however, the traditional improvement process can be unreliable and slow. It can put the whole home transaction on the line and jeopardize the entire effort of the salesperson.
To help real estate agents under its banner, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce the launch of YHSGR PRE-LISTING CONCIERGE in December 2022. The in-house PRE-LISTING CONCIERGE will launch in December 2022, during the company end-of-year annual celebrations and will add to the existing arsenal their agents can use to close more deals and land high-value clients.
The pre-listing concierge will help with pre-listing updates and help streamline the home improvement solution. It will eliminate the stress of getting homes market-ready. Through the partnership with CONCIERGE, the complete project cost will be deferred until the home sells with no progress payments, upfront deposits, credit checks, interest charges, or fees. The fixed-price proposals will provide transparency for consumers and are easy to understand.
Another advantage will be that fluctuations in the costs of labor and materials won't affect the project's feasibility. Agents and sellers also get a dedicated Project Manager who ensures everything runs smoothly. The company would also produce a curated catalogue of materials that are in demand and that buyers would want. Using their app, they can select the materials for the project. It would ensure there aren't any supply chain issues or concerns about cash flow.
Furthermore, all permit costs are included in the pre-listing concierge proposals from the beginning and are as per the city’s requirements. Speaking on the partnership, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma said, “To provide agents with added peace of mind, we offer a price-match guarantee to ensure you know that you’re receiving a fair, competitive price for the work that gets completed.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty General Manager, Anita Witecki said, “No job is too big or small for YHSGR Pre-Listing Concierge, and there is no minimum project size or sale price for the home/condo. The YHSGR Pre-Listing Concierge does roofs, landscaping, and pretty much everything inside or outside the home! YHSGR Pre-Listing Concierge can also work with your stager and wrap in the cost of staging into closing.”
On average, homes using the Pre-Listing Concierge see a 215% ROI on home improvements, and homeowners walk away with an average of $80K in profit. To get started with the service or learn more about it, get in touch with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty associates.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma and his team sold over $1B of real estate transactions in the last 12 months. The agency has a track record of providing its agents with the tools they need to succeed. These include lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
