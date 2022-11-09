San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce Has Awarded YHSGR CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma with the "MAN OF VISION AWARD"
This award is presented in recognition and sincere appreciation of Mr. Kusuma’s determination and quest to always be learning, improving, growing, and working at being the best version of himself.”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma was recognized by the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce during the 2022 Harvest Celebration with the "MAN OF VISION AWARD". The award ceremony was held at Hilton Los Angeles/San Gabriel on November 2, 2022.
The award highlights people who help make an impact to advance our local communities; Joel A. Barker once said that “Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes the time. Vision with action can change the world.” Furthermore, 2022 Chamber Harvest Celebration looks for people that promote labor in their gift to grow and have a sense of leadership, teamwork, and trust. Most importantly, the award is for entrepreneurs and professionals who treat everyone with respect and are known in the industry for their service, and excellence.
Speaking on the occasion, San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce President Alexis Salamanca stated, “This award is presented in recognition and sincere appreciation of Mr. Kusuma’s determination and quest to always be learning, improving, growing, and working at being the best version of himself possible. His willingness, desire, and commitment to share his quest with his family, friends, Team, business community and ever-expanding circle of influence are a lesson for all of us."
This year there were more entries, and the panel of experts at the chamber decided to award Rudy Lira Kusuma, who has helped sell properties worth more than a billion dollars. In a short period, his firm has also emerged as the fastest-growing company in the country. The agency was recognized as the fastest-growing private company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022 and the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company – California 2020, 2022.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is particularly known for regularly conducting workshops that teach these agents the lessons they need to grow in their professional and personal lives. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty also has helped emerging real estate talent, which gives people struggling in the recession to achieve their financial dreams.
The company also takes cultural diversity very seriously. It uses cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training devised by Rudy L. Kusuma to help its agents aim big and achieve their dreams.
People interested in learning more can contact them using the information mentioned below.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma, who has a consistent track record of helping people buy and sell homes in the region. The company has thousands of buyers in its database who are ready and willing to see if a home matches their needs. The agency teaches cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
