Susumi Appoints Blockchain, FinTech Advisory Expert, Ian Scarffe To Advisory Board
In the build-up to the listing of its Susumi Coin, DeFi Startup Susumi Capital brings on-board top crypto expert Ian Scarffe as Advisor on Blockchain Strategy
My aim is to support Sam and his executive team with key strategies. Susumi is poised to deliver a unique and compelling solution in the DeFi industry, and I am excited to be a part of its future.”CHARLESTOWN, ST. KITTS & NEVIS, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susumi Capital, operator of the world’s first Decentralised Crowdfunding Platform has announced the addition of top Blockchain expert Ian Scarffe to its Board of Advisors.
— Ian Scarffe
Susumi is a revolutionary DeFi solution for Cryptocurrency Crowdfunding which is expanding rapidly across international communities.
As Susumi prepares for the public listing of the Susumi Coin, the company welcomes Ian Scarfe as a valuable asset to support its strategic plans for global growth with his extensive experience within the Blockchain and Investment Finance sectors.
“Ian is top quality talent in this field. When you are talking about expertise and experience with highly scalable blockchain projects anywhere in the world today you can hardly get any better than Ian. We are delighted to have him on the Susumi team,” Sam Igwe, CEO Susumi Capital said. “Ian Scarfe has the proven entrepreneurial skills and first-hand industry knowledge relevant to support our growth and expansion plans, and his vision is completely aligned with ours. He will be an invaluable addition to our team, bringing onboard a broader perspective and vital insights to help deliver on the Susumi mission.”
“I’m excited to be joining the Susumi team as they deliver an innovative suite of Cooperative Finance Apps on the blockchain.” says Scarffe. “My aim is to support Sam and his executive team with key strategies that will unlock exponential growth for Susumi globally. Susumi is poised to deliver a unique and compelling solution in the DeFi industry, and I am excited to be a part of its future.”
The Susumi Decentralised Crowdfunding App is now live and operational. It enables individuals, enterprises, or communities to raise funds easily using cryptocurrencies. Susumi is due to list the Susumi Coin for public trading on multiple Crypto Exchanges shortly.
Ian Scarffe is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and consultant with business experience from around the world. A leading expert in Startup, Investment, Fintech and Blockchain industries, Ian currently consults and advises for a range of multi-million dollar companies.
Ian’s overall mission is to foster a society of economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities across the world.
Ian is an Independent Expert at the European Commission - Horizon 2020, the largest EU
research and innovation program. As a leading entrepreneur, Ian is on a personal mission to develop a culture of entrepreneurship, helping startups achieve their full potential as well as helping to expand existing companies. Ian has founded ‘Binkplus’, a startup incubator in Europe.
Ian is a Top Global Influencer in Blockchain and Fintech, a Top Ranked Member of Global List - People of Blockchain
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianscarffe
About Susumi:
Susumi is a Web3 platform for blockchain-based cooperative finance applications.
It features a Decentralised Crowdfunding Application that enables anybody to raise funds from the community with cryptocurrency stablecoins and Susumi Coin, the native token of the Susumi Platform.
Susumi is a unique Crowdfunding concept using a Blockchain Smart Contract to create a perpetual fund worth $950M in Susumi Coin.
The innovative technology features a special algorithm which maintains constantly maintains the value of the fund to ensure that the value of the Susumi Coin ($SUSU) is insulated from market volatility whilst increasing its value in the long term.
Users of the App can create a campaign to raise funds quickly in stablecoins such as Binance USD ($BUSD), whilst donors to campaigns are incentivized by rewarding their donations with Susumi Coin ($SUSU) at par value.
The Crowdfunding process is independently governed by the fully audited Susumi Smart Contract deployed on the Binance Smart Chain.
The $SUSU token is due to be listed on multiple exchanges this month and can be obtained early from the Susumi App by donating BUSD directly to active Susu Fund campaigns.
