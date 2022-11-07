84th CST Responds to Real-World Threat

The 84th Civil Support Team and first responder elements of the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, responded to a potential white powder threat on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base.

The Wyoming Air National Guard Fire Department, Emergency Management, and Security Forces were quickly on the scene to cordon off the mailroom and adjacent areas, safely evacuate the building, shut off the HVAC system, and establish a response command framework.



The American Medical Response and Cheyenne Fire Department provided patient care and additional entry assistance. The 84th CST assisted with identifying and mitigating the suspicious powder, resulting in a multiagency entry. In addition, they performed proper decontamination to remove the suspicious package.



The 84th CST then completed an analysis in their mobile laboratory. After examination, the substance was identified as SAMPPI NPK 8-3-3 fertilizer, and although harmless, it provided a chance for all participants to demonstrate their proficiency within their functional areas. Additional training is already in place to increase efficiencies with all agencies involved in these scenarios.



Still, the rapid response of the 153rd AW and 84th CST is a testament to the quality of their training and professionalism.

