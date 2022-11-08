Natasha Bonhomme receives the Judi Tuerck Newborn Screening Follow-up and Education Award
Natasha Bonhomme, Expecting Health
The Association of Public Health Laboratories honors Genetic Alliance’s Chief Strategy Officer and Expecting Health Founder
It really is an honor to be mentioned in the same sentence as Judi.”DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natasha Bonhomme, the Chief Strategy Officer of Genetic Alliance and founder of Expecting Health, has won the esteemed Judi Tuerck Newborn Screening Follow-up and Education Award. This award honors an individual who has made significant and outstanding contributions in newborn screening, including improving follow-up and education; developing or enhancing long-term follow-up strategies; establishing novel approaches or methods for managing the integration of new technologies in newborn screening; translating novel approaches or methods into best practices or guidelines for follow-up and education; or providing innovative newborn screening follow-up training/education for best practices.
Genetic Alliance has been committed to newborn screening for since our funding 36 years ago. This has been championed primarily by Natasha since she arrived at Genetic Alliance in 2006. Natasha knew from the start of her engagement with families that a strong commitment to maternal and child health was critical. She realized from intensive listening to families and communities that there was a need for information in an easy and digestible manner. In 2012, she established the nation’s newborn screening clearinghouse, Baby’s First Test (BabysFirstTest.org). This reflected her learnings from more than 2,000 pregnant and new mothers who participated in her survey on needs and attitudes about newborn screening.
Natasha has testified before the US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions’ Subcommittee on Children and Families on the importance of public education for newborn screening. Natasha serves on a range of committees, including: as a Co-Chair of the Genetics and Bioethics Committee, American Public Health Association; as an Organizational Representative on the Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children; and numerous advisory roles for federally funded and foundation supported initiatives. She has managed the majority of Genetic Alliance’s federal funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration, Maternal and Child Health Bureau, Genetics Services Branch.
“Natasha was a very young woman when she came to Genetic Alliance – really new to the workforce. She stepped into the challenges with a vigor I have rarely experienced. Her passion, intelligence, and commitment are remarkable. And she knows how to really stretch herself and her team to do the seemingly impossible – even if it is not comfortable,” said Sharon Terry, President and CEO of Genetic Alliance. “She is the epitome of knowing how to step out of a comfort zone and face challenges head-on. It is not easy for women to serve on the committees in which she participates. It is harder still as a woman of color. As often the only or one of two women of color ‘at the table’ I have seen her time and again steer dialogue away from opinions based in unconscious bias to actionable approaches based on the facts of individuals’ lived experiences. This is something that is the responsibility of all of us in healthcare. I am awed at how she navigates the world with a mix of grace and ferocity. How lucky Genetic Alliance is to have her on our senior team!”.
With a focus on pregnancy and newborn health, Natasha created Expecting Health to share science-based information that reflects the lived experiences of individuals and their families. Expecting Health does this through the power of relationships; convening the top experts; working with key leaders in health, and engaging with families and communities at the center of the conversation.
“It really is an honor to be mentioned in the same sentence as Judi. She was one of the first people I ever met in newborn screening, and you wouldn’t know from her warmth and inclusivity the degree to which she fought to be sure the family experience remains central to newborn screening not only what happens in the lab,” shared Natasha.
Aaron Goldenberg, Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Bioethics, School of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, introduced Natasha at the awards presentation. “It was such an honor to help present this award to Natasha. She is a tireless champion for newborn screening and rare disease families. She places families at the center of her work and promotes the elevation of their voices as experts that can contribute to newborn screening in incredibly meaningful ways. Her commitment to equitable access to newborn screening, and the larger world of child and maternal health strengthens our community and truly benefit the newborns and families we serve,” said Aaron.
About Genetic Alliance
Genetic Alliance is a 501 (c) (3) that engages individuals, families, and communities to transform health. We empower advocacy organizations and other communities to collaborate with clinical, policy, service, research, and other health institutions at the international, national, state, and local levels. Genetic Alliance has earned the trust of diverse stakeholders. As such, our convening of, and activities with, multidisciplinary entities result in novel, relevant, and effective solutions. Genetic Alliance builds and liberates capacity in networks, thus enabling each entity to leverage the others’ learnings, resources, and tools.
About Expecting Health
Expecting Health was founded with a simple idea: families deserve and should expect more – more support, more guidance, better health. Born from Genetic Alliance, a nonprofit organization rooted in 36 years of community programs and representing national voices and family-centered experiences, Expecting Health shares science-based and policy-informed information that reflects the lived experiences of individuals and their families. We do this through the power of relationships; convening the top experts; working with key leaders in health; and engaging with families and communities at the center of the conversation. We utilize principles of community engagement and user driven design to reach diverse audiences. Expecting Health has a rich history of bringing parents, families, and other stakeholders to the table to inform and lead quality projects; empowering people to make the right choices for them using clear, accessible, and accurate information. At Expecting Health, we believe that families, regardless of makeup, income, or background, should and deserve to expect health. We simply don’t think it needs to be this hard.
