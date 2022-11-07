Traffic shift planned on I-29 near Hillsboro

FARGO, N.D. – Traffic is scheduled to be restored on the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from 3.5 miles south of the Grandin Interchange (Exit 92) to north of Blanchard Interchange (Exit 100) Tuesday.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution through the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



