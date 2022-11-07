F&G asking public to help identify occupants of pickup who may have info about a reported violation

Idaho Fish and Game is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver and passenger(s) of a newer four-door, black Dodge Ram pickup and UTV, who may have information regarding a possible violation that occurred on Highway 17 (Banks-Lowman Road), between Carpenter Creek and the Green Houses, on Monday, Nov. 7.

Fish and Game believes the driver and passenger(s) of the vehicle may have information regarding the situation, and conservation officers would like to speak with them.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its occupants should contact Conservation Officer Corey Taylor at 208-781-1391.