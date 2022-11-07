LEMO Corporation honored by 2022 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards

LEMO M Series High Power took home the Honorable Mention in Connectivity Technology at 2022 LEAP Awards M Series High Power connectors M Series High Power 3 Contacts

LEMO M Series High Power was recognized among the best by the 2022 LEAP Awards and took home the Honorable Mention in Connectivity Technology.

ROHNERT PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEMOCorporation announced that LEMO M Series High Power was recognized among the best by the 2022 LEAP Awards and took home the Honorable Mention in Connectivity Technology. The LEAP Awards celebrates the most innovative and forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space. This year’s winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 14 engineering and academic professionals.“We are very proud to be the recipient of this year’s LEAP Awards,” said Farhad Kashani, President of LEMO Americas. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our commitment to excellence, innovation, and quality in all our actions as a proven leading supplier of interconnect solutions.” LEMO® M Series High Power Connectors – Honorable MentionThe M Series High Power Connectors offer the most comprehensive, compact, light, rugged, safe, and completely waterproof. These connectors are reliable interconnect solutions for robotic, automotive, military and defense, aerospace, and UAV applications. ( watch the video here - Safely handles up to 430A-rated current in the smallest connector shell on the market- Accommodates conductor sizes 1 AWG to 8 AWG; including configurations for one and three-phase power requirements- Lightweight and compact design for space savings- Rugged and vibration-proof for superior performance- IP68 & Mil tested- Fully waterproofAbout LEAP awardsThe 2022 LEAP Awards (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) celebrates the most innovative and forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space. This dynamic competition honors the most innovative engineered products/components across several of WTWH's flagship brands: Design World, Fluid Power World, Fastener Engineering, and EE World.What sets this awards program apart from so many others is the involvement of the engineering community. WTWH editorial team assembles a top-notch independent judging panel, comprised of a cross-section of OEM design engineers and academics — 14 professionals in total.For additional information about LEMOInterconnect Solutions products, please visit www.lemo.com , LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @LEMO Connector.About LEMOLEMOis the leader in the design and manufacture of precision custom interconnect solutions. High-quality LEMO Push-Pull connectors are used in a wide range of challenging application environments, such as the medical, test & measurement, research connectors, defense & military, information systems, aerospace & autonomous vehicle, robotic connectors, automotive, industrial control, nuclear connectors, broadcast & audio-video, and communications.LEMOhas been designing precision connectors for over seven decades. Offering more than 90,000 combinations of products that continue to grow through customer-specific designs, LEMOand its brands, REDEL, NORTHWIRE, and COELVERcurrently serve more than 100,000 customers in over 80 countries around the world.###

LEMO M Series High Power video