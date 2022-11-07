Lane Restrictions Tomorrow on Derry Street in City of Harrisburg, Dauphin County

11/07/2022

I-83 bridge over Derry Street to be inspected

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be lane restrictions tomorrow on Derry Street in the City of Harrisburg, so the Interstate 83 bridge spanning the street can be inspected.







Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the I-83 bridge using a bucket truck on Derry Street. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 12 Noon to 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 8.





Derry Street will be reduced from two lanes to one lane in alternating directions at the bridge from approximately 12 Noon to 3:00 PM.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



