Third party text messages contain incorrect Medicaid member information

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has been made aware of a text message individuals have received regarding Medicaid re-enrollment that includes incorrect information. The text message is not coming from LDH or Medicaid.

The text message states that all Medicaid members will lose Medicaid effective January 1, 2023, if they have not completed the re-enrollment process, often referred to as renewal. Coverage is not ending on January 1, 2023. There is no renewal process underway at this time for Medicaid members and no action that Medicaid members need to take to keep their coverage beyond January 1, 2023

When members do need to renew, Medicaid will reach out to them directly by mail. Members should make certain their contact information remains up to date to ensure they don’t miss important mail.

Members with questions about their Medicaid coverage or wanting to make address changes can go online at MyMedicaid.la.gov, email Medicaid at MyMedicaid@la.gov or call Medicaid toll free at 1-888-342-6207.

For the latest information for Medicaid members, visit www.healthy.la.gov.

