LEMO Corporation won Best in MedTech Innovation Awards at 2022 BIOMEDevice Boston
REDEL 2P High Voltage was recognized among the best by the 1st Annual 2022 BIOMEDevice Showcase Innovation Awards and took home the Best in MedTech InnovationROHNERT PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEMO® Corporation announced that REDEL 2P High Voltage was recognized among the best by the 1st Annual 2022 BIOMEDevice Showcase Innovation Awards and took home the Best in MedTech Innovation. The Innovation Showcase is the destination for media and attendees to see new and innovative products on the market, providing exhibiting companies an added opportunity to introduce and promote their products and services to BIOMEDevice’s in-person audience and beyond. Awards honoring the most significant breakthroughs and technologies in MedTech selected for each product category.
“We are very proud to be the recipient of this year’s Best in MedTech Innovation at BIOMEDevice, Boston,” said Farhad Kashani, President of LEMO Americas. “Our goal has always been to streamline the processes to meet demanding industry requirements such as medical standards for user safety, high voltage, efficiency, and ease of use. It’s an honor to be recognized for our commitment to serving the medical technology industry as a proven leading supplier of interconnect solutions.”
Best in MedTech Innovation - REDEL® 2P High Voltage:
The REDEL 2P High Voltage Push-Pull plastic connectors offer the most comprehensive, compact, lightweight, high test voltage (over 10 kV AC), safe, and meets electrostatic discharge IEC 60601-1 (3rd Ed.) (15 kV). These are the ideal interconnect solutions for medical and industrial applications, such as high voltage PFA (Pulsed-Field Ablation) and PEF (Pulsed Electrical Field) electrophysiology catheter technologies.
- Push-Pull quick and secure locking
- 3 High Voltage configurations (2, 5, and 8 contacts)
- Water-resistant models available up to IP66 when mated
- Meets electrostatic discharge: IEC 60601-1 (3rd Ed.) (15 kV)
- Lightweight and compact design for space savings
- Temperature range -50°C to 170°C
- UL94 V-0 certified as auto-extinguishable
- RoHS compliant / UL Recognition
About BIOMEDevice Boston:
BIOMEDevice Boston, took place September 21-22 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. This east coast’s premier event showcases emerging technologies and trends from cutting-edge engineers, innovative thinkers, and business leaders who impact the progression of the world’s biomedical field. BIOMEDevice Boston is comprised of an expansive expo floor designed to spotlight more than 200 industry-leading suppliers that are driving new technological breakthroughs and advancements, in addition to providing attendees access to free, world-class educational sessions and expert-led panel discussions focused on 3D printing, digital health, and surgical robotics.
For additional information about LEMO® Interconnect Solutions products, please visit www.lemo.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @LEMO Connector.
About LEMO®:
LEMO® is the leader in the design and manufacture of precision custom interconnect solutions. High-quality LEMO Push-Pull connectors are used in a wide range of challenging application environments, such as the medical, test & measurement, research connectors, defense & military, information systems, aerospace & autonomous vehicle, robotic connectors, automotive, industrial control, nuclear connectors, broadcast & audio-video, and communications.
LEMO® has been designing precision connectors for over seven decades. Offering more than 90,000 combinations of products that continue to grow through customer-specific designs, LEMO®, and its brands – REDEL®, NORTHWIRE®, and COELVER®, currently serve more than 100,000 customers in over 80 countries around the world.
