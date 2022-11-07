Over $22 Million in Caribbean & Latin American Real Estate to Auction Live at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions December Sale

Private Estate in Exclusive Club Multi-Residence, Knoll-Top Compound Contemporary Villa with Cenote Luxurious Villa Steps From The Beach

Luxury auction firm to auction luxury Caribbean and Latin American properties with bidding closing live at Sotheby’s New York Headquarters.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of their September Global Sale and the sale of Hotel Zone, Tulum, Mexico, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced over $22 million in Caribbean and Latin American Real Estate. The properties will be a part of the 25 upcoming properties, listed for over $230 million, in their December Global Sale.

As the firm’s most highly anticipated and largest sale of the year, properties hand-picked for inclusion benefit from expanded international reach and positioning alongside the finest art and luxury goods in the world via the firm’s partnership with Sotheby’s auction house. Properties will be simultaneously showcased with similar marquee offerings on sothebys.com and casothebys.com, with additional preview events in London, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

“We are excited to be offering these once-in-a-lifetime properties and we are thrilled to offer our network of buyers the opportunity to purchase such exclusive homes. Naming your price for properties like these is a rarity in the market and interested buyers should register to bid before it’s too late. - Danny Prell, Vice President of Business Development, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

The firm will announce the lineup beginning 26 October, and bidding will open 1 December and culminate on 14 December. Bidding will culminate live at Sotheby’s New York.

The Caribbean properties Include:

Sky-Ha House | Near Tulum, Mexico

Bid 2-14 December

Listed for $1.8M. Reserve $750K.

In cooperation with Verónica Cordova Riviera Maya, Sotheby’s Intl Realty

Trinity Villa, Tryall Club | Jamaica

Bid 7-14 December

Listed for $5M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Nora Johnson of Michael Sanders & Co

57 Et Al. Boetzberg EA, St | St. Croix VI

Bid 9-14 December

Listed for $8M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Rhea Abramson of Calabash Real Estate

Stepping Stone, 1482 Austin Conolly Dr | East End, Cayman Islands

Bid 9-14 December

Listed for $7.749. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Patty Nugent & Jonathan Sparrow of Sotheby’s Intl Realty

Additional Caribbean and Latin American Properties launching later this year.

In addition to bidding closing live at Sotheby’s New York, buyers may also bid digitally via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, which allows the ability to participate in real-time from anywhere in the world.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

