Award Winning Documentary "Nobody May Come" Screens at The Broad Theatre For One Night on January 19, 2023

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES , November 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Nobody May Come," a chronicle of the public and private life of the iconic entertainer, Valerie Sassyfras , is screening at The Broad Theatre in New Orleans for one night only on January 19, 2023. Directed by Ella Hatamian and Stiven Luka, the documentary was awarded Best Documentary at The Toronto Arthouse Film Festival. in 2022 and Best Cinematography at the New Orleans Film Fest in 2020 . There will be a live performance by Sassyfras from 7:00 p.m. to 7:20 p.m., then the movie showing from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a Question & Answer Session following the movie. Tickets are $20.Regarding "Nobody May Come," Elizabeth Myles writes, "More than just a New Orleans-based entertainer, Sassyfras opens up to the camera as both a performer and a daughter, sister, and widow, with her iconic song "Girls Night Out" as the soundtrack to her own life. Her professional journey and unresolved familial ties intertwine in a lively and vulnerable portrait of being utterly oneself".Sassafras's breakout hits "Girl's Night Out," "Hide the Pickle," and "T-Rex & Me," earned her the spotlight on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, MTV's Ridiculousness, and twice on America's Got Talent. Her fans, AKA "Sassers," love her and follow her anywhere, from her coveted "Yardi Parties" to her annual "Horny and Lazy Christmas Spectacular."Reviews of Sassyfras's latest album, "Electric Rain," released in April, have applauded Sassyfras's style and described it as a new wave and electro-pop hybrid with heavy zydeco influence. Of note, are the tracks "Zydeco Girl," which serves as her artist's statement and explains the entire "Sassyfras" philosophy. Also notable is her song, "Once a Who Dat," a near-certifiable New Orleans Saints' pregame hype track.Valerie Sassyfras is a force of nature. Rising to the top of all, she endeavors with an unforgettable style that includes lighthearted fun and funky choreography blended with wacky costumes and outrageous props. Valerie has made it her mission to give us all permission to laugh in a world that takes itself way too seriously. "I love making people forget their troubles, have a laugh and enjoy life," Sassyfras says. "It's fun to add a little sass to your life," says Sassyfras.In her eighth year performing throughout Louisiana, she has played alongside Louis Michot's Melody Makers, 3rd generation zydeco royalty Gerard Delafonse, and has become a staple at New Orleans events such as the Freret Street Market, Bayou Yacht Club Bayou Gras, and French Quarter Fest. She even has her own Mardi Gras event, the Krewe of Sass. A regular at historic venues like Old Point Bar, Three Keys at the Ace Hotel, and St. Roch Tavern, among many others, her music is also popular at listen-and-dine shows. Her music is featured on her YouTube channel, Spotify and Apple Music.

