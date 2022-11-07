CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt area

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Elk Hunt Area 33.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Elk Hunt Area 33. The disease was detected in a hunter-harvest bull elk in October.

Elk Hunt Area 33 is in the Sheridan Region and is bordered by four areas previously detected CWD in elk. To the north CWD was detected in Hunt Areas 34 and 129 in 2015 and 2021, respectively. In 2017 CWD was detected in Hunt Area 48 to the west, and in 2022 it was found in Hunt Area 49 to the northwest.

To ensure hunters are informed Game and Fish announces when CWD is found in a new hunt area. The Centers for Disease Control recommends hunters do not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.

Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease as well as evaluate future management actions for deer and elk. A map of CWD endemic areas is available on the Game and Fish website. The disease is 100% fatal to deer, elk and moose that have been infected. In 2021 Game and Fish personnel tested 6,947 CWD lymph node samples from deer and elk — primarily submitted by hunters — and continue to evaluate new recommendations for trying to manage the disease.

Please visit the Game and Fish website for more information on chronic wasting disease testing, transmission and regulations on the transportation and disposal of carcasses.

(Nish Goicolea, communications and education chief - (nish.goicolea1@wyo.gov) / Christina Schmidt, Sheridan Regional information and education specialist (christina.schmidt@wyo.gov))

