Your Tampa Markets Blends Electric Flavors & Spectacular Finds Into 2-Day International Food And Arts Festival

Your Tampa Markets is delighted to announce that it has slated its 2-Day International Food & Arts Festival for the 12th and 13th of November 2022. Scheduled to take place in Tampa Riverwalk Waterworks Park, 1710 North Highland Ave. Tampa Florida, the exciting event will treat guests to electrifying tastes and spectacular finds, offered by the best food trucks and artisans in Florida.

Established to showcase and highlight the brilliant works of Florida's celebrated creatives, Your Tampa Markets is a community-based organization, offering event outreach opportunities for talented craftspeople, artists, and local area business owners, to merge with the diverse community through its waterfront festivals. The rich and colorful events put together by the organization create the opportunity for people to interact with local brands and experience their amazing arts and crafts, in a serene and family-friendly environment.

This year, the open-air festival will feature many of the leading food truck owners, craftsmen, and artisans who will display their unique artworks and delectable confectionaries to festival-goers interested in supporting local businesses. Entertainment in the form of electrifying musical performances will be provided by local musicians supported by community businesses, ensuring that all attendees are fully immersed in the Florida lifestyle culture.

Gwendolyn Harding, the founder of Your Tampa Markets, has reaffirmed the organization's commitment to promoting local businesses and charities, as well as giving artisans and other craftsmen the perfect platform to share their incredible works with the larger community.

“We are passionate about introducing and preserving cultural experiences in our community.” - Gwendolyn Harding.

The festival will kick off on Saturday the 12th of November—from 11 am to 6 pm, and end on Sunday the following day—from 10 am to 5 pm. To learn more about this event, please visit the organization's website or reach out to Your Tampa Markets via the contact info below.

