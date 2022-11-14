STP and STC announce the release of its newly developed EHS audit protocol for India
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for India. This audit protocol, which covers relevant federal EHS requirements, was previously updated in August 2020. The regulatory date for the current release is August 2022.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Section 2.0 – General Environmental
- References to The Island Coastal Regulation Zone Notification 2011 were updated to the 2019 version of the Notification throughout Subsection 1 – Environmental Clearances. One question was updated in the same subsection to incorporate an amendment to the requirements for environmental clearances.
Section 3.0 – Air Emissions
- Minor updates were made to Table 3-1, “Industry/Equipment Specific Emission Standards” due to amendments to the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986.
Section 4.0 – Solid and Hazardous Waste
- Updates were made to Appendix 4-A (previously 4-B), “Hazardous and Other Wastes Prohibited for Import” and Appendix 4-B (previously 4-C), “Lists of Hazardous Wastes” due to amendments to the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016.
- Significant amendments were made to The Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. As a result, Subsection 12 – Plastic Waste Management and Handling of Section 4.0 – Solid and Hazardous Waste was substantially revised. These Rules now also establish Extended Producer Responsibility requirements on producers, importer, and brand owners, which are not included due to being beyond the scope of this protocol.
Section 5.0 – Water Resources
- Minor updates were made to Table 5-1, “Industry/Equipment Specific Standards” due to amendments to the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986.
Section 11.0 – Equipment Machine and Electrical Safety
- Updates were made to Subsection 5 – Boilers due to the Boiler Operation Rules 2021 repealing and replacing the Boiler Operation Engineers’ Rules, 2011. In addition, a question was added to the same subsection to include a new requirement of the Boiler Accident Inquiry Rules, 2021; this requirement prescribes that boilers must not be put into operation after an accident until the Central Government has completed in inquiry.
Section 16.0 – Chemical Management
- Minor updates were made to Subsection 5 – Static and Mobile Pressure Vessels to include amendments to The Static and Mobile Pressure Vessels (Unfired) Rules, 2016. These amendments relate to competent persons and inspection agencies for carrying out tests, examinations, certification for installations and transport vehicles.
- A minor update was made to Subsection 7 – Compressed Gas Cylinders to include an amendment to The Gas Cylinders Rules, 2016. The amendment relates to labelling of high-pressure cylinders and cryogenic containers used for filling of non-toxic, non-flammable gases and liquid.
- Updates made to Subsection 16 – Ammonium Nitrate to include amendments to The Ammonium Nitrate Rules, 2012. The amendments relate to firefighting measures at ammonium nitrate storage and handling premises and to security guards at storehouses.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
