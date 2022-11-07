Submit Release
Redline Equipment Announces Construction of State-of-the-Art Facility in Indiana

World-class sales, service, parts, and training build-out in Logansport, IN to be complete in early 2024, offering significant upgrades from existing facility.

This is just the opening act. We intend to use this model to spread throughout our geographic footprint in the coming years.”
— Mike Pitts, Redline President and CEO
ARCHBOLD, OH, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redline Equipment, a forward-thinking Case IH equipment dealer with twelve locations in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art facility in Logansport, Indiana. The new building will be located on 17 acres in the Cass County Agribusiness Park, roughly five miles west of the current Redline facility. Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place in early 2023, with a grand opening slated for the first quarter of 2024.

The new facility will house more than 45,000 square feet of climate-controlled space, allowing for the immediate expansion of service as well as room for future growth. New features include an in-store Equipment Expo, two-story parts warehouse, 12 service bays with two 5-ton underhung cranes, a 50x50 standalone wash bay, and premium space to host customer and training events.

“We’re driven to be the best Case IH dealer we can be, and that starts with providing top-level facilities that allow our world class employees to shine even brighter,” said Redline President and CEO Mike Pitts. “The new facility in Logansport will offer a very versatile and dynamic front-of-the-house while providing generous overhead space for an expanded service area. It will be striking, flexible, and filled with natural light. And this is just the opening act. We intend to use this model to spread throughout our geographic footprint in the coming years.”

Redline Equipment worked with the Cass County Redevelopment Commission to acquire the land. The company looks forward to continuing to showcase Cass County’s growing economy and outstanding quality of life by offering first-class equipment and service to its agricultural community.


About Redline Equipment
Redline Equipment is a team of people with a passion for farmers and their equipment. Redliners are dedicated to serving farmers, ranchers, ag producers, and construction/commercial lawn service providers with cutting-edge equipment, technology and parts. We provide 24/7/365 service from highly qualified technicians in twelve authorized Case IH dealer locations throughout Ohio (Archbold, Bellevue, Bowling Green, Ottawa, Sherwood), Michigan (Adrian-two locations), and Indiana (Gas City, Huntington, Logansport, Rossville, and Topeka). Redliners live by the motto: Any Season. Any Reason. Any Time. Learn more about Redline Equipment at redlineequipment.com.

