Parents of Iranian youth fallen for freedom during the uprising, echo their children’s convictions

16 year old Kumar Daroftadeh, killed in Piranshahr, western Iran shot by the repressive forces on October 29, 2022.

16 year old Kumar Daroftadeh, killed in Piranshahr, western Iran shot by the repressive forces on October 29, 2022.

Father of 16-year old Kumar Daroftadeh described his son as a martyr of freedom at his funeral on October 31, 2022 in Piranshahr.

Father of 16-year old Kumar Daroftadeh described his son as a martyr of freedom at his funeral on October 31, 2022 in Piranshahr.

Mother of Rouzbeh Khademian killed by repressive forces described her son as someone who gave his life to the Iranian nation at his 40-day commemoration ceremony on November 4, 2022.

Mother of Rouzbeh Khademian killed by repressive forces described her son as someone who gave his life to the Iranian nation at his 40-day commemoration ceremony on November 4, 2022.

Killing the young protesters meant to crush the protests have backfired so far; instead, they are adding fuel to the fire as Iran uprising continues.

WASHIGNTON, DC, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents of Iranian youth spearheading the ongoing uprising against the religious dictatorship, are increasingly echoing their children’s convictions, and describing protests as a revolutionary movement.

At a 40-day commemoration ceremony on October 29, the father of one killed protester (Reza Shahirnia) told mourners that his son described Mahsa Amini’s death as an impetus for change and stated that “there will be no revolution until my blood is shed.”

Another father of a killed protester (Kumar Daroftadeh) similarly described his son as a martyr of freedom at his funeral on October 31.

The mother of another killed protester (Roozbeh Khademian) described her son as someone who gave his life to the Iranian nation at his 40-day commemoration ceremony in Karaj on November 4.

The parent of a young Iranian protester told Reuters that she felt compelled to “reclaim Iran” for her daughters and all Iranian girls in an article published on November 3.

Iranian youth and women, forming the backbone of a resistance movement to overthrow the regime, and directing protests and demonstrations, have long described protests as being a revolution and have expressed a readiness to die for their beliefs. Disenchanted youth have rejected reform as a viable option—by some reformists’ own admission— and have long stated that “Reformer, Hardliner, the game is now over”. Young, detained protesters have told security officials that they aimed to overthrow the regime, according to some accounts in state newspapers.

NCRI-US
National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Rep.Office
+1 202-747-7847
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Parents of Iranian youth fallen for freedom during the uprising, echo their children’s convictions

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
NCRI-US
National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Rep.Office
+1 202-747-7847
Company/Organization
National Council of Resistance of Iran U.S. Representative Office
1747 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Suite 1125
Washington, District of Columbia, 20006
United States
+1 202-747-7847
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran-US Representative Office (NCRI-US) acts as the Washington office for Iran’s parliament-in-exile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, which is dedicated to the establishment of a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran. It will serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Maryam Rajavi and based on her Ten Point Plan, once the theocracy is ousted. Its primary responsibility will then be to hold free and fair elections within six months after the fall of the regime. NCRI-US has been instrumental in exposing Tehran’s nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, ballistic missile programs, and its terrorist network.

More From This Author
Parents of Iranian youth fallen for freedom during the uprising, echo their children’s convictions
On Day 53 of Iran Uprising, oppressive forces open fire using AK-47 assault rifles on locals in the city of Marivan
NCRI-US New Report, IRAN: A Revolution in the Making-First 40 Days
View All Stories From This Author