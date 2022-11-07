Submit Release
RFP – OCVA Wraparound Services

Per Substitute House Bill 1571, OCVA is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to seek proposals from public agencies, federally recognized Tribes, nonprofit community groups, and nonprofit treatment providers, including organizations which provide services such as shelter, counseling, and case management, to provide person-centered, culturally informed and responsive support and assistance (services) to indigenous persons who are survivors of labor and/or sex trafficking.

Response Date: Nov 18, 2022

View the RFP files on Box

