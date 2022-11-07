RFP – OCVA Wraparound Services

Per Substitute House Bill 1571, OCVA is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to seek proposals from public agencies, federally recognized Tribes, nonprofit community groups, and nonprofit treatment providers, including organizations which provide services such as shelter, counseling, and case management, to provide person-centered, culturally informed and responsive support and assistance (services) to indigenous persons who are survivors of labor and/or sex trafficking.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.