WEBINAR: Developing Comprehensive and Equitable School Safety Programs that Consider the Whole Child, Whole School, and Whole Community

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and its Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will host a Webinar on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET. This Webinar will highlight comprehensive approaches to school safety and emergency operations plan (EOP) development that include physical and psychological safety and well-being that are rooted in equitable approaches.

The objectives of this 60-minute Webinar are to

Reinforce the significance of creating plans that consider the needs of the whole school community and that represent an equitable approach to emergency preparedness.

Describe the concept of the Whole Child, Whole School, and Whole Community and the role that it can play in enhancing school safety, security, emergency management, and preparedness efforts.

Share state-based approaches used by education agencies and their community partners to enhance emergency preparedness planning using the Whole Child, Whole School, and Whole Community model.

Presenters:

Ohio Department of Education, Office of Whole Child Supports Jennifer Vargo, Director of the Office of Integrated Student Supports

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Bobbie Boyer, Deputy Director for Prevention Services

Ohio Department of Public Safety Emily Torok, Executive Director, Ohio School Safety Center

Center to Improve Social and Emotional Learning and School Safety Shaun Ali, Senior Justice Technical Assistance Specialist

REMS TA Center Janelle Hughes, Project Director



Twitter Chat

Questions

