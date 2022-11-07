Submit Release
Governor joins ABQ officials in celebrating official opening of renovated affordable housing

ALBUQUERQUE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday joined Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and local elected officials in a ribbon-cutting celebrating the significant renovation of 96 affordable housing units at The Commons at Martineztown.

“Affordable housing should also be safe and comfortable housing,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I was proud to support the Martineztown project through $1.5 million in state capital outlay funding – and more is coming. My administration is committed to finding long-lasting, innovative, and wide-reaching solutions that provide safe and affordable housing for every New Mexican who needs it.”

“It’s time for across-the-board action to meet the need for housing. Today, these refurbished units make a world of difference for 96 Albuquerque households. We should all look at what Martineztown has done, saying ‘yes’ to housing, ‘yes’ to families building a better tomorrow,” said Mayor Keller. “We are grateful for our partners at the State, City Council, Housing Authority, and throughout the community who made these homes a reality and who we will continue to work with shoulder to shoulder.”

“Nothing is more important to the stability of our families and our communities than ensuring that folks have a roof over their heads,” said House Majority Leader Javier Martinez. “Housing is key to solving many of the biggest challenges facing our city today, from homelessness to public safety. As a long-time supporter of the revitalization of Martineztown, I am thrilled to see The Commons renovated and reopened, and I commend the governor for her commitment to improving access to adequate and affordable housing throughout our city and state.”

The three complexes are owned and operated by the Albuquerque Housing Authority and focus on serving families, those with disabilities and seniors. The renovations are improving energy efficiency, resident comfort, safety, security, and indoor air quality, as well as creating accessible common areas and adaptable units for households with disabilities and an attractive landscape that better integrates into the neighborhood.

Other efforts of the Lujan Grisham administration to increase access to affordable housing include $25 million appropriated to the New Mexico Mortgage Authority in the last legislative session; the bipartisan passage of Senate Bill 134, which requires the state to set aside 2.5% of its severance tax bonding capacity for New Mexico’s housing trust fund, resulting in another $24 million to $26 million every year; and the implementation of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which has to date awarded over $200 million and helped 56,479 New Mexico households avoid eviction and utility disconnection.

