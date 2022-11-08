TechPassport launches Outer Market

TechPassport logo

Platform connects financial institutions to over 3,000 FinTech innovators

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechPassport, a SaaS business that connects financial institutions with enterprise ready FinTech firms for faster and frictionless innovation, has launched their Outer Market platform. Supported by 14 tier 1 global banks, TechPassport is addressing the pinch points that institutions and FinTechs traditionally face during the procurement and onboarding process, in their attempts to innovate.

Integrating with CB Insights, the TechPassport platform has been enhanced, providing hard-to-reach proprietary and analyst-sourced FinTech data, and enabling banks and financial institutions to readily access over 3,000 financial technology solutions.

Layla White, Founder and CEO of TechPassport shared, “We are continuing to build a differentiated solution that alleviates widely acknowledged industry pain points. Client feedback from this latest initiative has been strong in its support, confirming the overwhelming need for an Outer Market that provides access to more FinTech solutions, and delivers the ability to perform comprehensive side-by-side comparisons of what is available in the market. We are delighted to deliver this with our latest launch.”

Ojas Sekhri, Senior FinTech Analyst of TechPassport, added, “By including over 3000 FinTechs in the Outer Market, institutions can gain access to the latest technologies prevailing in the financial services sector. We are delivering a one-stop solution, enabling firms to search, negotiate, and collaborate with multiple suppliers from across the globe. As the platform uptake increases, with industry participation, we will be curating internal analytics, enabling us to predict industry trends, which will provide immediate and future value.”

About TechPassport

Founded in 2019, TechPassport was created to help lower the barrier of entry for FinTechs and start-ups looking to work with financial institutions from across the world.

Underpinned by an angel-backed team, the TechPassport platform enables FinTechs to become enterprise ready before the point of engagement and onboarding with a bank, including ensuring that sales, compliance, and legal paperwork are in order.

TechPassport actively scouts for FinTechs and start-ups to include on the platform, and groups them according to specialism. Banks can then use the platform to find certified suppliers, confident in the knowledge that they will meet procurement requirements, making institution-FinTech innovation faster, cheaper, and frictionless.