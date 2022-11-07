Public Meeting and Plans Display for the Maple Avenue Bridge Replacement Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is presently developing plans for the bridge replacement on Maple Avenue over West Branch Susquehanna in Northern Cambria Borough, Cambria County.



The project will include the replacement of the existing bridge carrying Maple Avenue over West Branch Susquehanna, minor approach roadway work and guide rail upgrades. Construction is anticipated during the Summer of 2024. Traffic will be maintained during construction utilizing a 1.4-mile detour from Hickory Street to Lincoln Street to Barr Avenue to Route 219.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Northern Cambria Borough Building, 1202 Philadelphia Avenue, Northern Cambria, PA 15714.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Nathan D. Hoover by phone 814-317-3079 or by e-mail nhoover@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101





