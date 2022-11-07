26 Years of Dedicated Service: Dan Chandler is Retiring
EINPresswire.com/ -- OAC Services, Inc. (OAC) is pleased to honor and announce the retirement of Dan Chandler, Senior Vice President, effective December 31, 2022. He will remain on OAC’s Board of Directors through 2023.
Chandler joined the firm as Director of Project Management Services in 1996 when OAC had 15 employees and has been a key contributor to OAC’s growth to 150 staff members and 8 offices since that time. Serving in executive management throughout his tenure, Chandler served as Managing Principal from 2005 to 2011 and is currently serving as a Senior Vice President and Board Chair.
Chandler’s work in developing and expanding GC/CM and Design-Build delivery for public clients is known throughout the State of Washington including the appointment to Washington’s Project Review Committee in 2007 and serving as its chair in 2009.
Chandler played an instrumental role in expanding OAC’s practice and client base; including work in education, health care, justice, and commercial offices. The clientele Chandler engaged with OAC has included Microsoft, Lake Washington School District, Seattle Pacific University, and Facebook.
Upon his retirement, Chandler plans to continue his work on community service boards as well as pursue his passions of fly fishing, hiking, and climbing. We are indebted to Dan Chandler’s leadership, contributions, and commitment to excellence throughout his career at OAC. OAC would like to extend our best wishes and thank him for making better happen everywhere.
OAC Services, Inc.
