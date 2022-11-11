Former Kadiant CEO and Council of Autism Service Providers Board Member Lani Fritts Joins Behaven Kids Board
Top behavioral health executive to work with leading Nebraska service provider to bring world class clinical services to underserved communities
Behaven Kids works to bring world-class clinical services to underserved communities in Nebraska that have traditionally been overlooked by large national companies.”OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behaven Kids, one of Nebraska’s leading providers of services for children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, mental health-related and behavioral needs, has added veteran behavioral health executive Lani Fritts to its board.
Fritts has a career that spans more than 30 years. He was the founder and previous CEO of both Kadiant and Trumpet Behavioral Health, two nationally recognized ABA organizations. Fritts also helped launch the Council of Autism Service providers and currently serves as a board member and treasurer.
“The addition of Lani to our board will have a significant impact on how we move forward as an organization,” said Themis Gomes, CEO of Behaven Kids. “As we expand our services, our mission to provide excellent support for our families in Nebraska is more relevant than ever. Lani will play an integral role in helping us continuously improve our impact as we scale.”
Behaven Kids was recently acquired from its original founders with the new management team, led by Gomes, charged with growing the organization, increasing its capacity and serving more families throughout Nebraska.
Fritts will provide Behaven Kids support in the areas of strategy, business intelligence, information systems, strategic planning, recruitment, finance and growth initiatives.
"Their focus is on partnering with families to facilitate the best possible environment for successful outcomes, as well as creating a positive internal culture to attract and retain the best people possible."
Trumpet Behavioral Health was founded in 2009 and grew to serve more than 1,000 individuals in 30 locations by 2017, when Fritts left the company. He went on to form Kadiant in 2019. Kadiant acquired and developed behavioral programs and diagnostic capacity serving public school students, health plans and public health organizations in school, home and community settings in California, Oregon, Colorado, Ohio and Georgia.
Fritts has an undergraduate degree in economics from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.
Nebraska is recognized as one of the most underserved states for children with autism spectrum disorder and other behavioral needs. Roughly 90% of families do not get needed support or services because of the limited number of service providers in the state.
Behaven Kids is a provider of services for children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, mental health-related issues and behavioral difficulties. The company provides a full range of therapy, counseling, trauma-informed and care services to help children, parents and families at three locations in Nebraska. Behaven Kids has more than 70 professionals with a variety of credentials and expertise, including Board Certified Behavior Analysts, licensed behavior specialists, licensed mental health practitioners and certified clinical trauma professionals. Behaven Kids was founded in 2000. More information is available at BehavenKids.com and on social media @behavenkids.
